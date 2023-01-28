Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to depart GMA3 amid relationship scandal Amy and T.J were put on hiatus in November after news of their romance emerged

After being off the air for several weeks, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly departed ABC's GMA3 for good.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A mediation session was reportedly held on Thursday with executives from the network, with a decision on having them leave the show being the ultimate conclusion.

The move comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place them on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figured out the next stages and that while Amy and T.J. were off air, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

Amy and T.J. have reportedly left GMA3 following news of their affair in November

The stand-ins were switched up to also include DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, who have maintained the position since then and have become favorites among ardent viewers.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014. The pair have both been hosting together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy and T.J. are both still married to their partners but were photographed on a romantic getaway, although T.J. and his wife Marilee have since filed for divorce.

The images published by the Daily Mail showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom and another of them holding hands in the back of a vehicle.

Amy was quizzed by the outlet while moving out of her family home in New York. At the time, she said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

