Michael Strahan returns to GMA and faces emotional conversation about NFL's Damar Hamlin The star has been absent for weeks as he focuses on other projects

Michael Strahan's return to Good Morning America was a tough one as he faced an emotional moment with his co-stars regarding his former career.

The TV host finally rejoined the popular morning show alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Thursday.

But as seen in the video below, Michael had to address a tough news story regarding Damar Hamlin's collapse on the NFL field.

As a former American footballer, the father-of-four was particularly touched by the story of the 24-year-old's cardiac arrest on the field.

Despite being able to share positive news on Damar, Michael was clearly feeling emotional.

"From having a 15 year career and you see something like that," he said. "It's hard. It's gig to be tough for these players."

The GMA team have been reunited after Michael took some time away for work on other projects

Michael then surprised Robin by saying: "I wonder how I did that for so long. You feel lucky when you get out without any incident."

George then chimed in and asked: "Are they going to have to make chnages to the game?"

To which Michael immediately clapped back: "I don't understand what changes you could make. It looked like something routine, that you see every day, except for the outcome obviously."

Damar's teammates were understandably stunned and concerned at the moment on pitch

George then attempted to ask another question but Michael spoke over him until Robin thanked her co-host for his insight and George did too.

The sportsman suffered a cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and was rushed to hospital following CPR on the pitch.

His family released a statement which read: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

Before his TV career Michael spent 15 years as an NFL player

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

"We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

