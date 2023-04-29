Exclusive: AGT finalist Drake Milligan teases 'amazing' Yellowstone opportunity as he makes Stagecoach debut

Will Drake Milligan be the next country star to make an appearance on Yellowstone? After Lainey Wilson had a starring role in season four, Drake - who found fame on America's Got Talent in 2022 and was nominated for his first CMT Award in 2023 - has revealed to HELLO! how he would love to get back into acting if the "right role came along".

A role in the Taylor Sheridan franchise, which also includes 1883 and 1923, "would be amazing," said Drake, who added: "I'm just so focused on music and I hardly have time for anything but I would be blessed to get away for a few weeks and film something. But it would have to be the right part, and something I'm really passionate about."

Stagecoach 2023: The Buzziest artists to watch

For Drake, 23, that right part would be in a western movie: "My favorite movie is Tombstone, and Lonesome Dove was a great series."

Texas boy Drake made his debut at Stagecoach Music Festival 2023 on Friday April 28 to cheers from the crowds, and he shared how life has been a "whirlwind" since he was a finalist on AGT, although it prepared him for a moment like Stagecoach.

"I saw the growth, and people responding to the music and coming out to live shows and it's just been constant since the show wrapped. I've been constantly on the road and playing – and you have to be on a high level to really pull off a live show like AGT with millions of people watching but it was one of those things where after I did it, I was like, 'Okay, this is something I can do.' I feel confident to go anywhere and put on a good show."

Shows like AGT can be criticized for failing to allow genre artists like Drake - who starred in the CMT series Sun Records as Elvis Presley - to remain true to themselves, but Drake had no qualms about heading to Hollywood: "I surround myself with good people, I live a country lifestyle and when I'm not riding or fishing, I'm playing shows."

His songwriting inspirations come from that traditional lifestyle, but he is also inspired by "great songwriters like Hank Cochran who wrote 'Make The World Go Away', and Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, these guys had a way of writing songs that were so simple but seemed to say everything."

As for who Drake may one day like to bring up on stage to perform? "I've always looked up to the older guys in country music like Alan Jackson and George Strait Travis, and to bring one of my heroes up would be the ultimate dream."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.