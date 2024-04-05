2024 CMT Music Awards: How to watch, performers, presenters, nominees, and more

Some of country music's biggest stars will gather in Austin, TX, on Sunday for the highly anticipated 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The fan-voted awards show looks set to be a huge night with star-studded performances and collaborations from the likes of Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Sugarland, and so many more.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

© CMT Music Awards The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live on April 7

When are the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

The CMT Music Awards will be held this Sunday, April 7, live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

What time does the show start?

The three-hour show will air from 8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT.

How to watch

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS – and stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the show airs.

Host

© John Shearer for CMT Kelsea hosts the show for a fourth consecutive year

Kelsea Ballerini will return as solo host of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year she takes the reins.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family," she said. "Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night."

Performers

© Getty Images Jason Aldean has joined the performer lineup at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Dasha and Jason Aldean are the latest names added to the star-packed performer lineup.

Previously announced artists set to perform include Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Sugarland – in their first-ever joint performance – Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis, Old Dominion ft. Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum ft. Brittney Spencer, Sam Hunt.

© Getty Images Toby Keith will be honored at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Trisha Yearwood will also take to the stage with a world premiere performance of Put It In A Song, the first release from her forthcoming album.

There will also be a tribute to celebrate the life and career of the late country legend Toby Keith, who died of stomach cancer at age 62 in February. Performed by Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and Sammy Hagar, it will be an extra-special tribute as they will be backed by members of Toby’s longtime band, Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens.

Presenters

© Getty Images Carly Pearce will present at the 2024 CMTs

The all-star presenter lineup features some of the biggest names across music, television, and entertainment including Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton, Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, Cody Johnson, Emma Roberts, and Gayle King.

Also slated to present are James Van Der Beek, Jane Seymour, Jelly Roll, Fire Country's Max Theriot, Emily Osment and Montana Jordan from Young Sheldon, Megan Moroney, Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Minnie Driver, Parmalee, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Special recognition

© Instagram Trisha will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award

Alongside performing at the event, country icon Trisha Yearwood is set to receive the inaugural 'June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award'.

Inspired by country pioneer June Carter Cash, the award recognizes an artist, duo/group, or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists.

Trisha's extensive philanthropy includes her long-standing work with Habitat for Humanity, Stanford Women’s Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, Humane Society, Starkey Hearing Foundation, among many others.

© Getty Trisha and her husband Garth Brooks have worked for decades with Habitat for Humanity

"We are thrilled to honor the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at this year’s show," CMT Music Awards executive producers said.

"Trisha has a unique ability to rally a community, whether that may be families in need with Habitat for Humanity or uplifting her fellow artists and entertainers trying to carve a path in the industry."

They added: "She embodies the bold strength of June, who tirelessly devoted herself to service and community, and the namesake for this award."

2024 CMT Music Awards nominations

© Getty Images Lainey Wilson received three CMT Awards nominations

Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney lead nominations with three nods apiece. Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen are also nominees.

There are 14 first-time nominees, including Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan, Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and sister duo Tigirlily Gold.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.