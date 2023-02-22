The View fans were left disappointed on Wednesday when a regular face on the show, Whoopi Goldberg, was noticeably absent.

The TV star and actress, who was also missing on Tuesday's show, did not appear in her usual seat due to illness, with lead presenter Joy Behar telling the audience: "You're stuck with us!" Check out the video below to see Joy's update on Whoopi's absence following her two-day hiatus from the show…

WATCH: The View shares update on Whoopi's absence from the show

Loading the player...

When Whoopi took leave on Tuesday, fans flocked to social media to send well wishes to the star. One tweeted: "Feel better, Whoopi!" as another wrote: "Aww Whoopi's under the weather. Kinda wondered what happened, kinda figured she didn't feel good."

Later in the show, the other stars of The View welcomed Creed actor Michael B. Jordan onto the program to discuss the third installment in his boxing movie franchise, when he also sent his well-wishes to Whoopi. The actor said: "Shout out to Whoopi," before blowing a kiss and saying to the camera: "Get better!"

MORE: 5 of the most shocking moments on The View

MORE: The View feuds: biggest fallouts between Whoopi Goldberg, Jenny McCarthy and more stars

The TV star was absent from the ABC show

Meanwhile, Whoopi did appear on Monday's show alongside Joy, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, when she engaged in a passionate discussion about the age of politicians.

The Sister Act star aired her frustration, saying: "But do you know what? They're not doing enough to get themselves elected, that's the problem. I just really want to say that I'm sick of people talking about age because if you can do the job, I don't care how old you are."

Whoopi with her co-stars on The View

The 67-year-old continued: "I want to say, find what Diane Feinstein has not done for her state… You can be as old as dirt if you're getting stuff done for America, that's how I feel because it's fine if you get a lot of young people put in there but you're still going to have to sit at the feet of older people because you don't know as much as you think you do."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.