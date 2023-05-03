Sheridan Smith has been cast in a leading role for an upcoming thriller series – and it sounds brilliant. The actress, who is adored for her many credits in TV dramas, will appear alongside Showtrial and The Ex-Wife star Céline Buckens in Paramount+ adaptation of The Castaways.

The Castaways is based on Lucy Clarke's novel of the same name and follows sisters Lori (Sheridan Smith) and Erin (Céline Buckens) who plan to go on the trip of a lifetime, but their travels end up taking a dramatic turn of events. Find out more about what to expect below…

What is The Castaways about?

Although an official synopsis for the Paramount+ series has not yet been released, fans can get an idea of what the plot will focus on from the book's plot. In The Castaways novel, Erin and Lori make plans to go abroad to Fiji for some island-hopping. But one night in a hotel, the sisters get into a huge fight and the next morning, Erin refuses to join her sister Lori on the flight that is taking them to the next island.

Lori then boards the plane on her own but Erin is soon horrified when she finds out the small plane her sister was on has vanished. Erin then decides to set out on a journey to find her and discover the truth behind what really happened. It's also been reported that the TV show will shift the perspective between each sister and the terrifying struggle they both face.

Sheridan Smith will star in The Castaways

When will The Castaways be released?

It was announced that filming for The Castaways will commence on location in Fiji as well as in Greece from June onwards. Given that production has not yet begun, it's likely that fans may be waiting a little while before seeing the TV series land on their screens.

However, the cast are clearly thriller to get started on the project. Sheridan said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke's best-selling novel to life. And, as I'm currently playing Shirley Valentine in London's West End, it's ironic that I finally get to go Greece!"

Celine Buckens will also appear in the cast

Céline meanwhile added: "I'm really thrilled to bring Erin to life – she's a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise. I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it."

What else has Sheridan Smith starred in?

Sheridan is a national treasure on British TV thanks to her many notable credits over the years. She's adored for her roles in shows like Gavin and Stacey, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Jonathan Creek.

Sheridan Smith in ITV's No Return

In recent years, however, she's made waves in the theatre and has starred in productions including Funny Girl, Legally Blonde and Little Shop of Horrors. Her recent TV credits include: Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, No Return, Four Lives, The Teacher, Cleaning Up and The Cruise.

