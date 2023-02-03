Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson spark major reaction with Virgin River news

Virgin River fans can barely contain their excitement after Alexandra Breckenridge – aka leading lady Mel Monroe – revealed that she and co-star Martin Henderson are teaming up to sign autographs for a lucky few. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a photo montage of herself and Martin, which she captioned:

"Hi everyone! I'm doing an autograph signing along with @martinhendersonofficial Check out streamily.com/FirstLast or go to the link in my bio to pick out a print, and I'll sign it LIVE! #virginriverseries #melmonroe #Streamily #Autographs #WeDeliverJoy."

Sparking a major reaction from her 1million followers, many were quick to voice their excitement. "What a treat! Thanks to you and Martin for doing this for us," replied one. "Can't wait to watch this. So exciting. Hope you and Martin will be together. Great Valentine's gift to see you two," added another.

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed that she and Martin Henderson will be signing autographs together

Meanwhile a third penned: "You two together signing again? I smell an announcement?"

Of course, fans have been desperately waiting for the season five release date to finally be revealed by Netflix, especially after that epic season four finale. While an official date is being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that filming for the latest instalment was completed in the latter half of 2022, which could point to a release in summer 2023. Fingers crossed!

Fans are desperate to learn when season five will premiere on Netflix

Back in September, Alexandra Breckenridge teased what's to come in season five, telling New Beauty:

"I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either!"

She added: "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

