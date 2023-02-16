Virgin River actor Martin Henderson has shared an update with fans regarding the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix show.

Addressing followers directly in a video shared on Cameo, which has since been re-posted by fan accounts on Twitter, the actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the drama, spoke about the release date of the new episodes and teased what's to come.

"Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months," he stated adding: "Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river."

Martin's video was shared alongside a similar Cameo video featuring his co-star, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays lead character, Mel Monroe, who also said a summer release was likely: "The fifth season that'll come out probably, I don't know, maybe July again? I'm not sure, nobody's really updated me!"

Martin revealed the release date for Virgin River season five

As Alexandra states in the video, the previous few seasons of Virgin River have landed on the streaming platform in July, so mark your calendars for a summer release.

Martin's update on season five comes soon after he issued an apology to his fans following some sad news coming from New Zealand. The actor, who was born in Auckland, took to his Instagram page to announce his live autograph signing was being postponed due to the weather emergency in his home country.

Season five of the show is set for a summer release

"Not sure how much awareness there is outside of New Zealand right now, but we are being hammered by a pretty violent cyclone which has put the nation into a state of emergency," he explained.

"Fortunately, we remain safe but our hearts go out to those who have lost homes and property. I sincerely apologize for the disruption to the planned live signing for tomorrow but unfortunately, it has to be postponed till Feb 24th at 12 noon PST. Thanks for your understanding."

