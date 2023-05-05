The Rookie star Nathan Fillion 'resentful' in latest Instagram post – and co-star responds

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion alluded to one of his other projects in the latest episode of the hit show – and joked he was "resentful" while posting about the fun moment on Instagram.

The actor, who is currently appearing in The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, shared a snap of himself in the episode wearing a T-shirt from the movie, and captioned the post: "I’m resentful when actors use social media and their projects to promote their other projects. Unrelated, how have you been enjoying #therookieabc, #therookiefeds, and are you going to watch #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3 this weekend?"

The director of the Marvel movie, James Gunn, replied: "Yes and yes," while his Firefly co-star Morena Baccarin commented: "Just watched it. So fun!!!"

Others were quick to discuss the show, with one writing: "The rookie is the GREATEST show on TV, sucks to have to wait months and months for the next season," while another added: "What else can you do but go along when #therookie wardrobe department forces your hand and makes you wear a guardian shirt during filming?"

Nathan's hit show has already been renewed for season six after the finale left one character's life in the balance. Aaron Thorsen's fate was left unknown after being shot by masked assailants.

The character was rushed to hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Considering that season five ended with Aaron in a coma, the sixth season is set to reveal whether he lives or dies. Tru Valentino hasn't spoken out about his return to The Rookie for season six and given season five has only just ended, fans are likely going to have to be patient regarding any cast updates.

Celebrating the show's renewal, Nathan wrote: "I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season. I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

Lucy Chen actress Melissa O'Neill has also confirmed her return on Instagram, writing: "Can't wait to see what Lucy Chen and all of The Rookie crew get up to during Season 6!"

