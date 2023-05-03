The Rookie fans are losing it over the season five finale

The Rookie's season five finale premiered on Tuesday night, with John Nolan and the Mid-Wilshire Division rushing to investigate a terrifying new case. After masked assailants launched a full-blown attack on Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez, the team were confronted by a puzzling conspiracy as the perpetrators were unmasked as high-paid mercenaries. Naturally, the episode has got everybody talking – and fans are all saying the same thing.

Once the credits rolled, viewers took to Twitter to rave about the finale, with many describing it as "incredible" and a "masterpiece."

"Gotta say, #TheRookie season finale was unexpectedly incredible. Aways are great, but this one was shocking, in all the best ways. @NathanFillion really happy we're getting another season @therookie," wrote one.

"The Rookie finale was everything I had hoped for in the most pleasant of ways. A solid 11/10!! All the action, creepy, and tender moments had my gut in a permanent knot the entire episode. Good job to the cast and crew for delivering a masterpiece! #chenford #therookie," penned a second.

© Getty Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez were attacked at the start of the episode

Several fans were also delighted with a new scene between Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford. As the couple tracked down a low-threat suspect, Luke Moran, they quickly realized that they'd walked into a trap, forcing them to take on a full platoon of mask-wearing assailants.

Following the epic fight scene, many voiced their praise. "Lucy & Tim fighting together YES," tweeted a fan. Loved the fight scene the way they had each other's back I love them working together #Chenford," agreed another.

© Getty John and his team realized that the masked assailants were actually hired mercenaries

As fans will know, the finale ended with two major cliffhangers, as the fate of Aaron Thorsen was left unanswered, and a mysterious new threat was introduced. After coming to the conclusion that Luke Moran had recruited mercenaries, John Nolan and the team were left with more questions than ever, and rightly so.

© Getty The finale ended with Aaron Thorsen fighting for his life

As the scene panned over to a pair of Escalades traveling on the highway, a new character (Kristian Bruun) was unveiled. Dressed in a sharp suit, the mystery man gloated about paying for the attack as a distraction. "And by the time they realize the damage we've done," he said, "we'll be long gone."

