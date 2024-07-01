TV co-stars who married in real life: From Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

For Kelly Ripa, it was love at first sight. The actress, who famously starred as Hayley Vaughan in All My Children, met her future husband during a screen test in 1995. Ahead of the meeting, she’d seen a photo of Mark Consuelos and was instantly smitten.

"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she told Bruce Bozzi on his radio show, Lunch with Bruce. During their screen test, Mark had no idea that Kelly was interested in him, but their chemistry was palpable and he was hired to play her on-screen love interest, Mateo Santos.

By 1996, Mark and Kelly had publicly confirmed their relationship. They tied the knot later that year, eloping in Las Vegas, and went on to welcome three children – sons Michael and Joaquin and a daughter named Lola. The couple recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in May.