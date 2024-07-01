TV co-stars who married in real life: From Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Sometimes love blossoms on set. From Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin, these co-stars began dating after meeting on their respective shows – and they've since tied the knot.
Here, we take a look at the A-list love stories that began behind the scenes…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
For Kelly Ripa, it was love at first sight. The actress, who famously starred as Hayley Vaughan in All My Children, met her future husband during a screen test in 1995. Ahead of the meeting, she’d seen a photo of Mark Consuelos and was instantly smitten.
"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she told Bruce Bozzi on his radio show, Lunch with Bruce. During their screen test, Mark had no idea that Kelly was interested in him, but their chemistry was palpable and he was hired to play her on-screen love interest, Mateo Santos.
By 1996, Mark and Kelly had publicly confirmed their relationship. They tied the knot later that year, eloping in Las Vegas, and went on to welcome three children – sons Michael and Joaquin and a daughter named Lola. The couple recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in May.
Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham
Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham met on the set of Yellowstone but it wasn't love at first sight.
"Our story is thanks to my mom," the Laramie actress told Vogue. "She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives.
"They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common – so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."
Hassie and Ryan officially began dating in 2023 and made their relationship known on Instagram in April of that year. After keeping their engagement under wraps, the couple exchanged vows in May 2024, opting for a cowboy black-tie ceremony held at her family's home in Dallas.
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman met in 2011 after they were cast in the hit drama series, Revenge. While little is known about the early days of their relationship, the pair have gone from strength to strength.
In 2017, they announced their engagement and a year later, they tied the knot in the Bahamas. Their eldest daughter, Iris was born in August 2021, and their youngest, Rio Rose, was born in March 2024.
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin first crossed paths on the set of True Blood in 2008, and their chemistry was electric. “It was just like this... I don’t know this magnetism,” Stephen recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2024. “And if you watch the show like those first few episodes when we’re coming together — it’s kind of like off the charts.”
After working together for a “few days” Stephen knew that he’d found the one. “By day three or four – oh, this is going to sound so syrupy – but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing," he revealed to Andy Cohen in 2015.
In February 2009, Anna and Stephen had taken their romance public. He proposed a few months later and by August 2010, the TV stars had married in a beachside wedding in Malibu.
Together, Anna and Stephen share twins – a son named Charlie and a daughter named Poppy. Anna is also a stepmom to Stephen’s two children from his previous relationship with journalist Lorien Haynes.
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood fell in love while filming season two of Supergirl. First linked in March 2017, the co-stars announced their engagement in February 2019. Posting a photo of her dazzling diamond ring on Instagram, Melissa wrote: "Yes yes yes it will always be yes."
A year later, E! confirmed that the actors had said 'I do' at a private estate in Ojai, California. Their son, Huxley Robert Wood, was born in 2020.
While Melissa and Chris are extremely private when it comes to their relationship, in 2021 the Kara Danvers actress penned a romantic post to her husband. Alongside a photo of Chris kissing her cheek, she wrote: "Whew boy this is big love. This love wholly accepts me and encourages me to unapologetically be myself, and to unapologetically love myself — whoever that self is day after day.
"This love challenges me to be a better person and recognize that even when things aren't easy or pretty, they should always be respectful. This love is the one I was always looking for, and I never should have accepted less."
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas got their fairytale romance on the set of Once Upon a Time. After signing on as love interests Snow White and Prince Charming in 2011, life began to imitate art.
"I think falling in love is always a surprise, right?" Josh previously told People. "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.'"
Ginnifer and Josh had gone public with their relationship by 2012, and in October 2013 their reps confirmed their engagement. A year later, the co-stars married in an intimate ceremony in California.
Their first son, Oliver Finlay Dallas, arrived in May 2014, and their second, Hugo Wilson Dallas, followed suit in June 2016.
After Once Upon a Time concluded in 2018, Josh reflected on his fondest memories from the set and said that meeting his future wife Ginnifer was one of the best parts. As of 2024, the pair have been married for 10 years.