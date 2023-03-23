Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe wow in Outlander quiz – would you get every answer right? How well do you know Outlander?

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe love having a fun time with each other behind-the-scenes of the hit show Outlander, and even recently played a game about all things Outlander. While Sam and Caitriona answered some questions about the show correctly, do you think you could get a full house?

Watch the cheeky video and try out the questions for yourself below! While Caitriona was the winner of the competition, the Instagram caption read: "Tbe fair, good clues result in good answers so they’re both winners in my book," to which the Claire actress replied, joking: "Eh. No. There is only one winner. And that is MOI!!!! @samheughan."

WATCH: Outlander stars test their knowledge on the hit show

The social media manager behind the Outlander account replied: "@caitrionabalfe look I'm trying to be diplomatic here!" Fans were delighted by the video, with one writing: "I read too much Outlander .. i was answering faster than them lol," while another added: "I love these two and their réparti, connection, chemistry and the current that runs between them!"

Sam and Caitriona know their Outlander knowledge!

Another person added: "These two are so adorable, a perfect match. Perfect chemistry. How excellent an actor / actress you must be to play a couple like Claire and Jamie without actually being romantically… involved."

Sam and Caitriona will star as Jamie and Claire respectively for one last time in season eight, which is set to be the show's last. Starz and Lionsgate have also greenlit the spin-off show Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel series that will follow the relationship between Jamie's parent's parents, Brian and Ellen.

Season seven is right around the corner

Speaking about the end of the romance period drama, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

