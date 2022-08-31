Outlander shares first-look at new season seven stars - and fans are all saying the same thing The fantasy period drama is currently filming new episodes...

Filming for season seven of Outlander is well underway and although we've got a while to wait until it lands on screens, excitement is certainly growing among fans.

Not only is it going to be the biggest season so far, but it was announced earlier this summer that Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small have joined the Starz drama's cast as fan favourite brother and sister duo Dr Denzel 'Denny' Hunter and Rachel Hunter - and now we've got a first look at them!

WATCH: Meet the two new stars playing fan-favourite Outlander characters for series 7

"Meet the fabulous pair playing the Hunters: @Izzy_Meikle and @joeyphillips92! #Outlander," the official Twitter account for the Starz drama posted this week alongside a video that showed the newcomers in costume as their Quaker characters.

In the video, the pair share a few details about their characters, including how they come into the story and find themselves in Fraser's Ridge with Sam Heughan's Jamie and Caitríona Balfe's Claire.

Outlander has welcomed Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small to the cast

"Denzel has a real urge to join the Continental Army and serve as a surgeon because he believes that liberty is a gift from God," Joey says of his character. "And so that then starts their journey as Rachel comes with [him]. She's a bit more conflicted, though."

Izzy then explained: "She just has to go! She's like, 'Well, I have to go with him cause I have nowhere else to go'."

Charles Vandervaart has also joined the cast as Jamie's son William

Fans of the novels written by Diana Gabaldon will know that the Hunter siblings play a large role in the seventh book, An Echo in the Bone. They leave their small Quaker settlement to travel North with one of Denzel's former patients, William Ransom.

William, who it has been confirmed will be played by The Murdoch Mysteries actor Charles Vandervaart, is, of course, Jamie's son, who is set to be finally reunited with his father in the new episodes.

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many expressing their excitement to see the pair in the new episodes. "I can't wait! I love the Hunters in the book," one wrote, while another said: "Awwww I love the Hunters already."

"Welcome to the Hunters. They are going to fit in nicely with the Grey's and Frasers," a third added.

