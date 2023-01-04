BBC headed for major presenter shake-up - details The broadcaster is merging two of its channels

BBC News is reportedly heading for a major presenter shake-up which could see 14 presenters cut from the schedule.

While the broadcaster is yet to confirm the reports, it is thought that just five hosts will cover domestic and world news as BBC News and BBC World News merge into one channel.

iNews has reported that the redundancy process has already begun with News presenters being asked to take part in a screen test to determine whether they will keep their roles. The hosts will be asked to perform a 40-minute test in the BBC Studio.

Naja Nielsen, digital director at BBC News, said: "The way audiences consume news is changing.

"Our aim is to create the best live and breaking video news service in the world – on our webpages, our apps, on BBC iPlayer and on our new TV news channel."

The BBC declined to comment on the report.

Familiar anchors such as Ben Brown, Martine Croxall, Shaun Ley and Joanna Gosling are rumored to be affected by the cuts.

Joanna Gosling has been with the BBC since 1999

Joanna, who has been with the BBC since 1999, recently made headlines after she became emotional while reading a report on the tragic death of three young boys who were pulled from an icy lake in Solihull in December.

She began: "I have some really sad news to bring you, we are hearing three boys - aged 10, 11 and eight - have died…

"After being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. So we knew that four children had been rescued."

Joanna became visibly upset and attempted to compose herself. She continued: "I am so sorry, this is terrible news obviously."

Ben Brown is rumoured to be affected by the cuts

After being inundated with support following the broadcast, she later took to Twitter to thank viewers.

"I can't respond to all your kind messages after the heartbreaking news of yesterday, but I want to, so this is to say I hugely appreciate the care that has come my way," she wrote.

"Thank you. It was shocking news and thoughts are with those who are suffering this terrible loss."

