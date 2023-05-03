Married at First Sight Australia's tenth series has reached the end of its run in the UK and the final episode saw the couple's come together for the final vow ceremonies.

After weeks of tense arguments and dramatic moments, it was Lyndall Grace and Cam Woods' turn to take part in the ceremony. However, fans were stunned when Lyndall gave a speech to her husband on the show and refused to hear what Cam had to say back, meaning Cam did not read his final vows during the ceremony.

WATCH: Lyndall Grace tells Cam about her health condition on Married at First Sight Australia

Lyndall got straight to the point and expressed that she did not wish to continue her marriage or relationship with Cam. "Before you start, just on that, I just feel like no matter what you say today, it's only going to disappoint me again," she said, adding: "And I think I'm just done.''

Upon hearing this, Cam was clearly shocked and ended up throwing his vows on the floor and storming off with his final words to his wife unheard.

Fans were quick to react to Lyndall's words and many heaped support on the reality star for standing her ground after the tough times she had faced on the show. One person wrote: "So proud of Lyndall! She finally put that Cam in his place! The look on his face was priceless, never mind his reaction. She deserves someone a million times better than him. He had no idea what he had in her... an absolute gem! Blind idiot! #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia."

MORE: Are MAFS Australia stars Duncan and Alyssa still together?

MORE: Is Married At First Sight Australia scripted?

© NINE/Channel 4 MAFS stars Lyndall and Cameron's wedding

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Oh Lyndall you go girl! Left Cam throwing his dummy out of the pram and stropping off like a kid #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia." A third, meanwhile, said: "Lyndall what a beautiful soul she is, made all the effort and he didn't, I'm sure there will be many men looking to meet her, she deserves the best now her health is #MAFSAU."

Although Cam did not read his vows aloud on the show, the MAFS contestant did share what he was going to say to Lyndall after filming wrapped. He appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show recently and read his speech.

© NINE/Channel 4 Lyndall and Cam Woods got married on MAFS series ten

Cam said in part: "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think to marry a stranger in the quest to find love. I want to start with thanking you for going on this rollercoaster ride with me."

He added: "This [experiment] has been hard for both of us, away from friends and family, relying on one another for everything. We have been tested and the experience has been fast-tracked."

Cam then went on to state that he did not see a future for Lyndall: "But throughout this experiment, amongst all the good times we've shared, I've also had my fair share of concerns about the future. First off, obviously, we live in different states.

© NINE/Channel 4 The couple faced many ups and downs on the show

"Another major concern is the way we handle our conflict. Throughout this experiment you have needed more affection, reassurance, and emotion from me. I think these things flow naturally when you are falling in love, which I'm not.

"Lyndall, I truly appreciate what you have taught me about myself, what I've learned throughout this experiment, and now what I know I want in a life partner.''

© NINE/Channel 4 Married at First Sight Australia series ten has come to an end

© NINE/Channel 4 Series ten of MAFS Australia was full of dramatic moments

© NINE/Channel 4 Bronte and Harrison faced their own tough times on the show

Layton and Melinda are one of the few couples who are still together

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.