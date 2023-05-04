Married at First Sight Australia: When is the series ten reunion airing in the UK?

The special episodes will catch up with Harrison and Bronte, Claire and Jesse and more

Married at First Sight Australia series ten has now come to an end but luckily for fans the cast will be back together for not one but two reunion episodes.

The most recent series was filmed Down Under in 2022 and aired in Australia earlier in the year but viewers in the UK have been enjoying episodes each night on E4 in recent weeks. So, when can UK audiences expect to see the reunion episodes? Here's what we know.

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia Claire and Jesse's awkward moment on honeymoon

When will the MAFS Australia reunion episode air on E4?

Fans in the UK don't have to wait long to see the Married at First Sight Australia reunion episodes. The special catch-up will air across two episodes. The first will air on Monday 8 May on E4 at 7.30 pm and the second will air at the same time on the following day.

If you haven't watched series ten (where have you been?) and you want to catch up on the drama ahead of the two reunion episodes then the entire series ten is available to binge on All 4's streaming platform. There are 34 episodes in series ten so there's plenty of content to enjoy.

MORE: Are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills from Married at First Sight still together?

MORE: Where is Ines Basic from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Claire at the dinner party on Married at First Sight Australia

What will happen in the MAFS Australia reunion episodes?

Since the reunion episodes have already aired in Australia, what went down in the two-part special has already been made public knowledge.

Warning! If you want to wait until next week then save this story for later to avoid spoilers…

Bronte, Alyssa, Tahnee, at the MAFS dinner party

You can check our full rundown of what happened in the reunion here.

Some highlights from the reunion Sandy and Dan coming face-to-face after the pocket dial conundrum. Earlier in the series, Dan got caught up in the situation when fellow contestant Rupert Budgen accidentally phoned his wife Evelyn Ellis when he was on a night out with the boys, when Dan was overheard saying some unsavoury words about Sandy. Evelyn told Sandy what she had heard Dan say: "He was insinuating that he was too good for this experiment and too good for you."

Alyssa and Duncan at the commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia

Claire and Jesse were one of the most talked-about couples on the tenth series and the pair came back together for a reunion to put the past behind them. After Claire and Adam shared a kiss on a night out, they denied the "cheating" claims to begin with but soon the truth came out.

Claire took full responsibility for the situation and apologised profusely. Jesse ended up telling her that he respected her for the way she handled the fall out of the situation. Many thought their interaction in the reunion would spark a reconciliation, but it's been reported that they have not reunited.

Melinda and Layton MAFS Australia

One of the other major moments in the reunion is the addressing of the texting scandal involving Hugo, Tayla, Cam and Lyndall. However, halfway through the season, rumours began to circulate about a potential sexting scandal between Tayla and Cam. Cam denied the claims, saying it was just a "friendly back-and-forth text." However, the truth soon came to light. Defending himself, Cam said: "What happens after the final vows should not concern anyone.

© NINE Alyssa and Duncan were a couple on Married at First Sight Australia

Which couples from MAFS Australia series ten are still together?

Only two couples who appeared on season ten of MAFS Australia have stayed together to this day. Melinda and Layton initially had a few bumps in the road when Melinda said she didn't find her new husband "physically attractive", but it seems they put that behind them and went on to form a strong connection.

Tahnee and Ollie are still together

Judging by the social media, the pair look happier than ever. Melinda posted a sweet video to her Instagram in April which was a highlights reel of images and videos of the pair enjoying many days out, cosy nights in, trips away and date nights together.

The second couple who are still together are Ollie and Tahnee, who were the show's youngest couple to partake in the experiment. The pair are still going strong and they have also discussed moving in together.

© NINE Lyndall and Cameron had a drama final vow ceremony

Ollie told Who magazine: "Having a friendship with your partner builds a foundation to have a really secure bond. There have been times during the experiment when we've disagreed, but we try to focus on being open and communicating."

The reunion episodes will air on E4 next week

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.