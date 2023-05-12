20/20's David Muir makes rare family revelation as co-stars send support

The 20/20 host opened up during a recent trip

David Muir made a rare family revelation on a recent trip the 20/20 host made recently.

Sharing the news to social media during a visit to the Everson Museum in Syracuse, David captioned the image:

“Made a quick trip to the Everson Museum in Syracuse. I’m very excited about what’s soon coming to the museum.

© David Muir David Muir shares pictures of Erwin Macon, survivor of Mississippi tornadoes

“My late uncle, Doug Muir, a photographer and Syracuse native, will be celebrated for a body of work that spanned decades.

“He was deeply influenced by his upbringing on Syracuse’s Southside. He lived in California, traveled the country and the world, but his heart was never far from home.

“Doug Muir - Coming Home - opens at the Everson May 20. I’ll post some of his work in the coming days.”

His co-stars sent their support including his good friend Kelly Ripa who promptly liked the post.

© Getty David Muir

Most recently, the ABC journalist made sure to show his support for Kelly following a milestone moment on her talk show, Live.

On Monday, Kelly was joined for the first time by her new co-host and husband Mark Consuelos, following Ryan Seacrest's departure on Friday.

After sharing BTS clips on social media from the first day on set with Mark, David penned: "Most beautiful of full circles. Congratulations."

David has a close bond with not only Kelly, but her entire family.

Kelly Ripa and David Muir have been friends for years

The 20/20 journalist regularly appears on Live as a guest and the pair previously opened up about their friendship.

During an episode in November 2022, Kelly told the World News Tonight host: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

© Getty Images David Muir showed his support for Kelly

She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David surging with pride and happiness.

