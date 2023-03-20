How David Muir faced a sudden change at work on 20/20 following unexpected announcement The ABC journalist has been a permanent fixture on the show for years

David Muir has been celebrating a decade on 20/20 this month, having taken on the position as co-anchor in March 2003.

And while the star has been a stable part of the show since then, the ABC news program recently faced a big shake-up following an unexpected announcement about David's long-running co-star, Amy Robach.

Amy had been working alongside David since 2018, having replaced Elizabeth Vargas.

VIDEO: David Muir's partner - everything we know about ABC star's personal life

Loading the player...

But in January, ABC made the decision to dismiss the 50-year-old following the news of her affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes.

On January 27 an ABC spokesman released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

MORE: David Muir's confession about his appearance will leave you doing a double take

MORE: David Muir supports ABC co-star during difficult time

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

This has meant that a replacement for Amy is needed, although no news of who it will be has been announced yet.

David Muir's 20/20 partner Amy Robach left the show for good in January

This sudden change for David has seen him mainly host the show alone since Amy's departure, but viewers are hoping that contributing anchor, Deborah Roberts - who has a close friendship with David - will fill her shoes in the not too distant future.

MORE: David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

Deborah has been reporting on the show since 1995 and landed the role as a contributing anchor in October. David - who also hosts World News Tonight - has not spoken out since Amy's dismissal, but is no doubt still in touch with his former co-star.

The pair were good friends, and he has said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.

Fans are hoping Deborah Roberts will be the new 20/20 co-host

The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too. David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

MORE: How David Muir's net worth compares to BF Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos' $160 million fortune

David was good friends with not only Amy, but her estranged husband, Andrew Shue too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.