David Muir marks unprecedented moment in his career as 20/20 shake-up continues The World News Tonight anchor is continuing his hot streak

David Muir has been dominating the ratings for primetime news slots thanks to World News Tonight and its continued stellar performance.

Amid shake-ups at ABC News and his other on-air gig with 20/20, his steady run continues with another week of high audience viewership.

David has become a staple of primetime news

According to TV Newser, the show was the top rated evening newscast for the week of March 13, outpacing its biggest competitors, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.

While it did lose its four week streak of being the most watched show across broadcast and cable TV, it continued its exceptional run in the evening news sector.

TV Newser reports that David defeated his top competition in average total viewers for 224 weeks out of the last 225, while maintaining pole position among the adults 25-54 demographic for 153 weeks out of 155.

David continues hosting World News Tonight alongside ABC's breaking news segments and 20/20, for which he became co-anchor in 2013 beside Elizabeth Vargas, who left in 2017.

While he has been celebrating a decade on the long-running news program, he did inadvertently become part of a major shake-up when his co-host and Elizabeth's successor, Amy Robach, exited ABC News after her relationship with T.J. Holmes came to light.

Since then, he has been helming the show solo, although has found a close on-air companion in contributing anchor Deborah Roberts.

David has been reporting for World News Tonight since 2014, having established a streak of consistently high ratings in the primetime slot since his debut.

He is assisted on 20/20 by contributing anchor Deborah Roberts

The ABC star's nightly news program, according to Nielsen Media Research, spent 31 of 52 weeks in the 2021-22 season alone (as of September 2022) as the number one program of the week in total viewers on broadcast and cable (excluding sports), which was a historic first for a newscast, having gone on to build on its hot run since.

