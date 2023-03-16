20/20's David Muir reaches major milestone amid career shake-up

David Muir has marked many impressive milestones during his lengthy career as a news journalist - and this month he'll celebrate another.

March 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of David's promotion to co-anchor ABC's 20/20 with Elizabeth Vargas.

The popular TV host is yet to address the career highlight, and this may be because it comes at a challenging time for the show.

His main co-host, Amy Robach, was fired from the network at the beginning of the year after her romance with her former GMA3 star T.J. Holmes was made public.

He has been mostly hosting the show alone since her departure but viewers are hopeful that Deborah Roberts, will fill Amy's shoes.

Deborah has been reporting on the show since 1995 and landed the role as a contributing anchor in October.

David has now hosted 20/20 for a decade

At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin shared in a statement: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir."

David has not spoken out since Amy's dismissal, but is no doubt still in touch with his former co-star. The pair were good friends, and he has said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.

Amy is no longer hosting 20/20 with her friend and colleague David

The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too. David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

David was good friends with not only Amy, but her estranged husband, Andrew Shue too.

