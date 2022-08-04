Why Kelly Ripa has more than one reason to celebrate during her time off Live The ABC star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has been noticeably absent on Live this week, with some famous subs including Luke Bryan and Ali Wentworth keeping her seat warm for her besides Ryan Seacrest.

The TV favorite is off work on her annual summer vacation and is currently spending time at her home in the Hamptons.

And this week, Kelly has had more than one reason to be cheerful too - and it's all concerning her loved ones. Kelly announced on Wednesday that her only daughter Lola had been working on her debut single, and will be releasing it next week.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The notoriously private 21-year-old studies music at New York University, and is known to be a talented singer.

The doting mom shared the news on Instagram alongside a countdown. "6 days until Lola's first single is out," she wrote alongside a love heart emoji.

Kelly's other exciting news involves herself and her upcoming book, Live Wire.

Kelly Ripa revealed some exciting news about daughter Lola

The star's much-anticipated debut book is set to be released in September, and she announced this week that she would be going on her first book tour.

On Monday, she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the cover of her upcoming book: "Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall.

"A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I’ll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you. Xx, Kelly."

Kelly is also going on a book tour for Live Wire

Kelly's tour will see her visit Red Bank, NJ on September 28, New York City on September 29 and Long Island, New York, on September 30.

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

The Live star with her children and husband Mark Consuelos

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humour".

