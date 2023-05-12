Jason Oppenheim breaks his silence on ex Chrishell Stause's marriage to G Flip

The Selling Sunset star previously admitted Chrishell was the most amazing girlfriend ever

Jason Oppenheim, the ex-partner of "Selling Sunset" star, Chrishell Stause has publicly broken his silence on his ex following her recent marriage to Australian musician G Flip.

In response to Chrishell's wedding announcement on Instagram dated May 10, Jason enthusiastically commented:

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple, and the affection between you both is so pure.”

DISCOVER: Inside Chrishell's wardrobe on Selling Sunset

MORE: Inside the Selling Sunset stars' weddings: Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Crishell Stause

Chrishell and G-Flip

The luxury real estate broker continued: "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!" and embellished his comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

Jason and Chrishell had a brief romantic stint that was featured on the fifth season of the popular Netflix show "Selling Sunset".

© Photo: Getty Images Chrishell and Jason dated for 5 months

However, their relationship came to an end after five months due to a disagreement about starting a family.

Still, the former couple remained friends. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had," Jason wrote on Instagram in December 2021, "and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Jason said Chrishell was the best girlfriend ever

Chrishell then found love with G Flip, whose full name is Georgia Flipo and who prefers they/them pronouns.

Their relationship was disclosed during a “Selling Sunset” cast reunion in the same season.

© Photo: HELLO! Jason is a luxury realtor

Chrishell shared: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

© Photo: HELLO! Inside Jason's home

Jason, during that episode, expressed his joy for his ex-partner, stating, “The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you."

In a conversation with Vogue Australia in January, Chrishell revealed that she met G Flip in 2021 when the musician employed her as their realtor.

The romance sparked during a party at Stause’s house in early 2022, where the duo shared their first kiss, G Flip disclosed.

Chrishell admitted that her feelings for the musician started to grow while helping them find a new home in Los Angeles.

© Jonas Mohr Jason remains friends with Chrishell

“I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little … flustered,” she reminisced.

Announcing their nuptials, Chrishell shared a video montage of the couple's romance journey, culminating in their wedding. The video was aptly set to G Flip's latest song, “Be Your Man.”

Captioning the clip, Chrishell wrote, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.” She further lauded her new spouse, saying, "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there."

Chrishell Stause makes rare comment about divorce from Justin Hartley

Chrishell was previously married to Justin Hartley. In July 2016, the pair got engaged and the year after, tied the knot at the gorgeous Malibu's Calamigos Ranch. "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!," Chrishell gushed to People magazine soon after.

However, just two years after they became man and wife, Justin filed for divorce. It was a shock move in the world of showbiz and Chrishell made no secret about her heartbreak on the show.

In one episode, she opened up to Mary and revealed she felt "blindsided" by her husband, and that he had informed her of the divorce via text. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.