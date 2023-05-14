Daniela Ruah shares exciting career update ahead of NCIS: LA finale

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has shared an exciting update on her new role hosting the Portuguese version of The Traitors.

The actress revealed that she will be partaking in an Instagram live on Monday, where she'll be talking to some of the contestants of the reality show.

Sharing a snap showing Daniela looking stylish in a smart black suit, the caption read: "Next Monday, May 15th, we will be talking to @danielaruah and some of the contestants of 'The Traitors', in a very special live here on our Instagram @sicoficial.

"We know you've all been looking forward to this moment! Prepare to discover EVERYTHING the cameras don't show…"

The project is just one of several keeping the actress busy following the announcement that NCIS: LA will be ending with its 14th season.

As well as her role on The Traitors, Daniela is set to host the upcoming International Portuguese Music Awards. It's not the first time Daniela has fronted the coverage at the music awards as she previously hosted back in 2022 alongside Portuguese TV star Ricardo Farias.

As for her future acting roles, the NCIS star is set to appear in a new Netflix thriller titled Rabo de Peixe, which will be the streaming giant's second original Portuguese series. Daniela's character is called Fátima in the drama, which follows four friends whose lives change forever with the arrival of a ton of cocaine.

Daniela will be saying goodbye to Kensi Blye in the emotional two-part finale, with the first episode airing on Sunday 14 May. The final installment will be broadcast on Sunday 21 May and will be followed by an hour-long special, titled 'A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles'.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, the send-off will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years in the farewell special.

Sharing her thoughts on the show concluding after 14 years, Daniela said: "I'm not sad that it's ending. I think the show has had an amazing, long run, we've told phenomenal stories, the characters have grown and matured on the show in front of everyone.

"It's bittersweet," she told ET. "Like, it's time to move on creatively, but it's going to be so hard not to be with this family of people, because they are incredible."

The 39-year-old went on to reveal that the show's dedicated fan base "means the world" to her and that she is "so grateful" to have been part of the drama.

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles ending after 14 seasons?

CBS has not disclosed a specific reason why the NCIS spin-off show is drawing to a close after 14 seasons. However, reports state that it could be due to budget limits.

Deadline previously reported: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

