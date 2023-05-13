Exclusive: NCIS Hawaii's Noah Mills teases 'icy tension' that will change the team forever

NCIS: Hawaii will conclude season two with a two-part episode, with the first half airing on Sunday May 14 on CBS.

In the episode, the team will be faced with challenges they've never seen before as the discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant's past and forces her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party.

© CBS The NCIS team must help save Jane

The two-part finale will see Lost star Henry Ian Cusick make a visit to Hawaii as Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects - and his appearance will change the team forever.

"Swift has pedigree and will oversee the team; he is a tenuous character to introduce just from the jump but Ian was perfect casting for that and it worked out great because any time you get to play tension is great," Noah Mills, who stars as Jane's second-in-command Jesse Boone, told HELLO!

© CBS Jane and Swift face off

"With Jane being out and the team not knowing what the hell she's getting into, but just knowing that she's family, Jesse is in this mode of doing whatever he has to, regardless of protocol, to help and protect her.

"Then in comes Swift and he takes Jesse off the case; emotions don't win out in the real battle. But it's an icy relationship - and ultimately he is there to help and we have to find a way to work with him."

© CBS Jane and Kate head to Caracas

Yasmine Al-Bustami, who stars as Lucy Tara, added: [Swift] doesn't seem like he really wants to be there or wants to help us but I think there will be a nice turn of events and we get to learn more."

"Henry is such a great guy and he's such a great actor but he throws a wrench into this tight team," shared Jason Antoon, aka Ernie. "There's really no character problems between us [as a team] so having him come in teases that the team might get shaken up at the end of the season."

© CBS Jesse, Lucy and Kai are tasked with discovering the truth

We already know that the character's role in the team remains open by the closing credits of the season, so it's clear this may not be the last time we see him.

The episodes will also see two other familiar faces return - that of Maggie Shaw, played by Julie White, and Linc Hand as Charlie 1. Maggie was introduced in season one as a former mentor of Jane's but she was discovered to be a double agent spy for the Chinese, and the mother of a wanted spy, and was arrested.

Charlie 1 was a Navy SEAL first seen in the season one finale and now working as a Private Military Contractor.

© CBS Linc Hand as Charlie 1

© CBS Episode 21 is part of a two-parter

