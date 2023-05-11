NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen celebrates exciting career news ahead of show ending

The actor has a new project in the works

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen has reason to celebrate this week as his upcoming legal drama, Matlock, has been given the green light by CBS.

The new show, which is a reboot of the 1986 drama, has been ordered to series by the network for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

Eric is an executive producer on the upcoming series, alongside actress Kathy Bates, who stars as the titular character, Madeline Matlock, as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Eric's NCIS co-stars were quick to congratulate the star, with Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the original series, sharing a trailer for the show on his Instagram Stories. He wrote in the caption: "Congrats @ericcolsen!! Can't wait to see it!"

© CBS Kathy Bates stars in Matlock

Renée Felice Smith, who plays Nell Jones in the Los Angeles spin-off series, also posted the trailer, writing: "My friend @ericcolsen's new show MATLOCK starring the one and only Kathy Bates was just picked up and I'm over here celebrating this HUGE WIN!"

The series also stars Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah, with Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman penning the episodes.

© Getty Images Eric Christian Olsen plays Marty Deeks in NCIS: LA

The upcoming drama is inspired by the 1986 series which starred Andy Griffith in the title role and ran until 1995.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, viewers should expect to see the new show in late 2023.

Eric's career update comes just days before the first part of the NCIS: LA finale airs on CBS. The actor will soon be waving goodbye to Marty Deeks and the rest of the cast of characters on NCIS: LA when it airs the finale episodes later this month.

© Getty Images NCIS LA is ending in May

The first episode will be broadcast at 10 pm on Sunday 14 May, with the second airing at 9 pm on 21 May.

The second episode will be followed by an hour-long special, titled 'A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles', which will be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight. Fans will be treated to old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years in the farewell special.

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles ending?

While CBS has not disclosed a specific reason why the NCIS spin-off show is coming to an end after its 14th season, reports state that it could be due to budget limits.

Deadline states: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

© Sonja Flemming Blye and Deeks in NCIS: LA

The show's executive producer, R. Scott Gemmill said: "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year.

"To our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

