Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight: what happened to Rolf Harris?

Rolf Harris is a disgraced TV personality who was arrested following the Operation Yewtree police investigation with historical sexual assault allegations. He was eventually sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for 12 counts of indecent assault, and was released in 2017 after serving almost three years. So where is he now? Find out here…

Where is Rolf Harris now?

Since being released from prison, one count of sexual assault in which Rolf allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old girl, was overturned. He applied for permission to appeal against his other convictions, but it was refused. He faced further indecent assault charges in 2016, with the trial taking place in 2017. He was acquitted of three charges. During a later retrial, the jury were unable to reach verdicts, and the prosecution confirmed that they wouldn't pursue a retrial.

In a statement at the time, he said: "I feel no sense of victory, only relief."

The 93-year-old continues to live in his mansion in Berkshire with his wife, Alwen Hughes, 91. The pair have been married for 65 years and the pair have one daughter, Bindi.

© ITV Rolf Harris with a camera

As of 2023, Rolf is now reportedly "gravely ill". A neighbour, Portia Wooderson, explained to the Australian Daily Telegraph: "Only carers and nurses, who care for him 24 hours, come and go. I'm told he can't eat anymore."

The author William Merritt, who wrote Rolf Harris: The Defence Team's Special Investigator Reveals the Truth Behind the Trials, added: "As far as his health goes, yes, he is very ill. But, Rolf keeps going. He's still around but he's not well at all."

What is Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight about?

The new two-part ITV documentary looks at the rise of Rolf Harris as a national treasure. Using archival footage and testimonials from those close to his trial, the series follows how Rolf managed to become a beloved public figure while sexually assaulting underage girls.

Rolf Harris rehearsing at the ABC studios for an Australian Day Concert

The synopsis reads: "Over a decade on from his arrest, Harris’ accusers including those who have waived their right to anonymity to tell the story of how they say his assaults impacted on them, and the pressures that finally forced them to come forward to testify against him in court."

It also looks at how Rolf groomed his daughter Bindi's childhood friend from the age of 13, and new allegations of abuse surfacing in Australia.

MORE: MH370: The Plane that Disappeared – the three major theories explained

MORE: The Hunt for Raoul Moat: What happened to Samantha Stobbart?

MORE: MH370: The Plane that Disappeared – the three major theories explained

Speaking about Rolf's fame in the documentary, former BBC chairman Lord Grade said: "In those days, you didn't get a primetime Saturday night slot on BBC One unless you were able to draw millions and millions of people, and Rolf was an absolute sensation.

© ITV Rolf Harris' mugshot

"He was a big asset for the BBC… Because the audience very quickly trusted him, they knew that if they committed an hour to watch Rolf Harris, they were going to be entertained."

One of his alleged victims, Karen Gardner, also bravely spoke about her experience with him. "For the first couple of hours, he was lovely," she said. "And you find yourself thinking, ‘Oh yeah, you know, that’s what Harris is like.’ He was paying me attention, he was saying how great I had been, and he hugged me, and that’s when it happened.

"And it was humiliating and degrading and awful and your blood turns to concrete. You can’t believe this is happening. And I have no doubt what was happening. My period was due, and my breasts were very tender, and I had no doubt what he’d done was deliberate."

More photos from the ITV documentary here...

© ITV Collect family picture show Dr Lin Berwick as a young woman

Archive photo of Rolf Harris

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.