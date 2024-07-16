ITV news reporter to step down after 36 years

It's the end of an era for Lucy Meacock as she steps down from ITV's news programme, Granada Reports, after 36 years. Her final show will be on Thursday 1 August 2024.

The respected journalist, who began her career with Tyne Tees TV in 1984, has been a mainstay on our screens since 1988.

© Shutterstock Lucy Meacock issued a statement ahead of her departure

Sharing her reasons for departing, Lucy said: "This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made. But the time is right to move on now. For me it has always been the best job in the world, with the best people in the world, in the best region in the world.

"I am very grateful that I was given this job so many years ago. I have always tried my hardest to make a positive contribution and I hope I will be remembered with some fondness in the years ahead.

© Shutterstock The star's final Granada Reports will be on Thursday 1st August 2024 on ITV1 at 6pm

"It has been a complete honour and privilege to serve the people of this region and I will always have the interests of the north west at heart," she continued. "I'd also like to say a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people who I have worked with in more than 40 years in TV and thank you to our viewers who have been kind enough to invite us into their homes. We have really appreciated that.

"I have often been overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of our viewers in difficult times, especially when we lost Tony Wilson and Tony Morris. What a joy it was to work with them both – I still hear both of them quoted often and I still have their numbers in my phone! I have certainly been lucky to work with the best of the best."

During her impressive decade-spanning career, Lucy has also worked on UpFront, The Late Debate, The Main Ingredient, Origin Unknown, Hearts and Minds and This Morning from Liverpool.

Head of News for ITV Granada Reports, Lucy West, has shared a sweet message to her colleague. "It has been a great honour to work with Lucy Meacock who is a broadcasting icon," she said. "Her enthusiasm and commitment to the North West has never faltered and we will miss her hugely.

© Shutterstock Lucy joined Granada Reports in 1988

"As a team we all have enormous respect for Lucy who we admire for her formidable questioning, great judgement and wise advice. We've been through some very challenging times both on and off screen. Personally, I will miss her honesty, integrity and determination to deliver the very best for our audiences and the team. We wish her all the very best for the future and know Lucy will remain a good friend of Granada Reports."