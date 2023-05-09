The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran sets record straight on coronation concert reports

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran speaking out about previous reports which stated he declined an invite to perform at the coronation concert which took place on Sunday at Windsor. Find out what he had to say in the episode below!

Not only that, Taylor Swift's concert faces a huge setback and Beyonce's Renaissance tour is set for huge success.

Take a listen to today's episode…

Ed Sheeran has set the record straight after reports suggested he 'declined' a chance to perform at the recent concert to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Bad Habits singer appeared on US radio station SiriusXM and poured hot water on the rumours, instead stating that he had never been asked to take to the stage and perform. The concert took place on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle and saw big names like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That perform for the huge crowd and members of the royal family.

© Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Nashville faced a major setback recently when extreme weather conditions meant the star could not take to the stage. The Anti-Hero hitmaker's show, which was taking place at the Nissan Stadium, was severely delayed due to a threat of lightening and huge downpour. Fans were asked to moved inside the venue and those arriving were instructed by stadium bosses to remain inside vehicles. However, luckily for fans, the stadium managed to eventually put up shelter for fans and instructed the crowds to make their way to their seats. The concert then went ahead after a delay of almost four hours – and Taylor later thanked her fans for their support. The delay came just a day after fans spotted The 1975 frontman Matty Healy dancing at her previous Nashville concert, further fuelling rumours that the pair are an item, however, neither party has spoken out about their romance.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran wins copyright case but reveals sadness over family loss

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Elton John hints at career comeback after finishing tour

© Bob Levey/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

The Weeknd has said that his next album could be his 'last hurrah' after saying that he is done being The Weeknd. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye and has performed under the stage name since 2009, told W Magazine that he is ready to close the current chapter of his musical identity. However, fans needn't worry too worry because the artist did state that he would continue making music as himself, revealing he wants to 'kill off' his alter ego, stating he's said everything that he can say. Meanwhile, Abel is gearing up for the release of his new HBO drama, The Idol, which also stars Lily Rose Depp. The show will land on 4 June.

Beyonce's Renaissance world tour is kicking off this week and Forbes has predicted that the singer's huge run of shows could become one of the most successful tours of all time and overtake Taylor Swift's Eras show by a whopping 600 million dollars. The 41-date tour, which kicks off in Sweden on 10 May, is predicted to rake an eye-watering net amount of almost 2.2 billion dollars, surpassing Taylor's 1.6 billion prediction. Forbes calculated the numbers from ticket sales including high average ticket prices of VIP packages in the region of 5000 dollars each. Beyonce's shows will begin in the next few days and this first leg of the tour finishes in North America in September.

And Eurovision week is finally here. The annual song contest kicks off in Liverpool on Tuesday with the first semi-final airing live on BBC One at 8pm. Fifteen acts from fifteen countries will take to the stage to perform their songs to compete for ten places in Saturday night's grand final, taking place at the M&S Bank Arena on the 13 th May. Fans can look forward to seeing UK entry Mae Muller perform in the hope of bagging a spot in the upcoming final. Rylan Clarke, Alesha Dixon and Hannah Waddingham will all act as hosts for the big event.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.