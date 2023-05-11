The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby son's name will surprise you

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby son's name being revealed after the official birth certificate was obtained.

Not only that, Beyonce's huge Renaissance tour kicked off in Sweden and Ed Sheeran broke down in tears while performing on stage at an Apple Music Live event in London.

Take a listen to today's episode below...

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's son's name has been revealed. The music power couple, who welcomed their first child together in May last year, have named their little one RZA Athelston Mayers – as revealed in the official birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail. It's believed that Riri and ASAP were inspired to name their son after Wu-Tang Clan rapper Rizza, whose real name is Robert Diggs. Meanwhile the Umbrella hitmaker and rapper are expecting their second baby at some point this year after Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during her iconic super bowl half-time performance in February.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Take That announces new album with brand new sound

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran sets record straight on coronation concert reports

© Photo: Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child in 2022

The Renaissance is here. Beyonce's huge world tour officially kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden this week and the superstar was incredibly generous to her fans and put on a show almost three hours in length. Bey hit the stage to sing massive hits from her discography and opted for no support act, instead putting on a mini-opener for the crowd consisting of five ballads before beginning the huge Renaissance experience, in which she performed her Grammy-winning seventh album in full. The singer will perform all across Europe in the summer before finishing in the US in September and the first show comes soon after it was estimated by Forbes that Beyonce could rake in up to an eye-watering 2.2 billion dollars.

Ed Sheeran put on an emotional performance for his fans at the Apple Music Live event in London this week. The star, who took to the stage at the Eventim Apollo for the gig, introduced his song Eyes Closed by opening up about the loss of his friend Jamal Edwards, who passed away last year, and Ed broke down in tears telling the audience he wanted the world to stop when he heard the news. Ed added that he's still over the loss but that making his new album was cathartic to his healing. Jamal, who was the founder of music platform SBTV, died in February 2022 aged 31.

Beyonce's Renaissance tour began this week

Nicki Minaj has teased her fans about her upcoming fifth album. The rapper, whose last record was 2018's Queen, has said that the yet untitled record will be the music moment of 2023. Nicki took to social media to tease her huge following that the album will raise the bar to new and unreachable heights, hailing her new music as "genius". There's no word on when the album will drop but Nicki said at the beginning of the year that it would be out "soon", so here's hoping we get it in the coming months.

Swifties are getting very excited about a potential memoir from Taylor Swift. An untitled book, which many believe is by the Anti-Hero singer, is storming the pre-order book charts on US-based book retailer Barnes & Noble. Taylor's fans are convinced that the memoir is hers after a document began circulating online stating that the memoir is not a political book, but one that is fun and skewed to a younger audience and is slated to print over a million copies. the book will be released on the same day Taylor is due to drop the latest re-recorded album from her back catalogue, Speak Now. We can't wait to find out!

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.