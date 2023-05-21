Eamonn Holmes supported by fans after he breaks silence amid This Morning drama

Eamonn Holmes appeared to make a thinly veiled dig at This Morning's Phillip Schofield following his shock exit from the show on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, the broadcaster – who used to host the show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford – posted a sweet photograph of himself with his granddaughter, Emilia. In his cryptic caption, Eamonn penned: "Pappa got a smacker. Thank u Emilia. All in all, that rounded off what turned out to be a good day," followed by a heart-eye emoji.
His post caused a stir in the comments section, with many eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out the well-timed nature of Eamonn's post. "I see what you did there. Love it," noted one, while a second penned: "I think we know why it was a good day for you, Eamonn."
A third chimed in: "Eamonn, I've been waiting all night for this tweet. What goes around comes around..." and a fourth added: "Fantastic pic and epic comment."
Eamonn's post comes after presenter Phillip Schofield quit This Morning after over 20 years fronting the show.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Phillip, 61, shared: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.
"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."
He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."
His co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, was amongst the first to react online. She shared a statement on Instagram which read: "Hi everyone...It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."
Phillip's departure comes after reports of tension between the presenter and his co-star, Holly.
Despite the duo being very close friends, swirling rumours have hinted at a possible feud between the pair, with Phillip himself releasing a statement admitting that it has been a difficult time for them both.
