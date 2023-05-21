Eamonn Holmes supported by fans after he breaks silence amid This Morning drama

Eamonn Holmes appeared to make a thinly veiled dig at This Morning's Phillip Schofield following his shock exit from the show on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the broadcaster – who used to host the show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford – posted a sweet photograph of himself with his granddaughter, Emilia. In his cryptic caption, Eamonn penned: "Pappa got a smacker. Thank u Emilia. All in all, that rounded off what turned out to be a good day," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes weighs in on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud rumours

His post caused a stir in the comments section, with many eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out the well-timed nature of Eamonn's post. "I see what you did there. Love it," noted one, while a second penned: "I think we know why it was a good day for you, Eamonn."

A third chimed in: "Eamonn, I've been waiting all night for this tweet. What goes around comes around..." and a fourth added: "Fantastic pic and epic comment."

Eamonn's post comes after presenter Phillip Schofield quit This Morning after over 20 years fronting the show.

READ: Eamonn Holmes gives fresh detail on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

MORE: Everything Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have said about their friendship

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Phillip, 61, shared: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

© Getty Phillip Schofield shared a statement

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

© Getty Eamonn and Ruth used to present This Morning

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

© Getty Holly, Phil, Ruth and Eamonn at the National Television Awards in 2013

His co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, was amongst the first to react online. She shared a statement on Instagram which read: "Hi everyone...It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

© Getty Holly joined This Morning in 2009

Phillip's departure comes after reports of tension between the presenter and his co-star, Holly.

Despite the duo being very close friends, swirling rumours have hinted at a possible feud between the pair, with Phillip himself releasing a statement admitting that it has been a difficult time for them both.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.