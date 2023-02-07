The stories behind This Morning stars' exits: Fern Britton, Ruth Langsford and more The daytime show is presented Holly Willoughy and Phillip Schofield

It has been a staple on morning TV for many years bringing viewers the perfect balance of current affairs and news, lifestyle trends and entertainment and This Morning is still going strong.

Although leading hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are the face of the ITV show, there have been plenty of other presenters who have come and gone over the years, but it's not always been an amicable goodbye. Keep reading to find out more about the stars who have walked away from This Morning amid reports of falling outs.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are TV favourites

In recent years, husband and wife-presenting duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford walked away from their regular slot, with reports stating that a fallout between them and the bosses was the reason why.

Eamonn has since addressed the tension among his peers and on a recent stint on his GB News breakfast show, he made a very candid comment about previous fallouts – watch the video below to see what he said.

Meanwhile, back in 2009, fans of This Morning were shocked when adored presenter Fern Britton walked away from her role after ten years. Fern, who was previously a Friday presenter on the show before hosting alongside John Leslie, was joined by Phillip Schofield in 2002 and they quickly became one of TV's favourite presenting duos.

But then Fern decided that a decade on the show was enough. The presenter decided to walk away and has, over the years, opened up about the reasons why. She said: "Something happened and I thought, 'That's it' and I walked away and resigned. I was treated pretty poorly, actually."

Fern walked away from This Morning in 2009

In 2019, she also told HELLO! that, despite what reports said, money was not the issue. "That certainly wasn't true, not least because I had no idea what Philip had been paid; I knew what I was being paid and it was more than fair." It was also rumoured that the fallout between her and former co-host Phillip was the catalyst behind her exit.

Phillip addressed the refit when he explained a time when Fern intervened with the show's content. Writing in his 2020 memoir, Life's What You Make It, he said: "I walked back into the make-up room and calmly said, 'Please don't do that to me again.' I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn't want to do This Morning anymore.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were regular presenters on This Morning

"When she announced that she was leaving I was heartbroken. Heartbroken that our friendship had inexplicably gone so sour," he wrote.

In more recent years, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford walked away from the programme after 15 years. At the time, Eamonn and the bosses putting out conflicting statements about why their contract came to an end, with Eamonn stating he and his wife Ruth were "axed."

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary replaced Eamonn and Ruth

Eamonn told the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine: "They didn't want to announce that I'd been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I'd walked away from them rather than the other way round." Ruth did make an appearance on the This Morning sofa alongside Rylan following Eamonn's departure, but has not since. She does, however, continue to present Loose Women.

Prior to the current lineup, daytime TV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan were the regular presenters from the show's premiere in 1988 until 2001 when John Leslie and Colleen Nolan took over. Colleen was subsequently replaced by Fern Britton and, soon after, John was replaced by Phillip Schofield after he was dismissed from the show.

