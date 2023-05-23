Fans of The Madame Blanc Mysteries will be pleased to hear that a third series has been confirmed by Channel 5. The comedy-drama, which boasts Sally Lindsay, Sue Vincent, and more among its cast, will be back for a third installment consisting of seven episodes which will air in 2024.

A statement from Channel 5 and Acorn TV confirmed the exciting news in a statement and explained that filming is currently underway. Viewers can also look forward to a Christmas special episode in 2023 before the new series arrives on screens next year.

Sally Lindsay, who plays the leading role of antique dealer and amateur sleuth Jean White, and is also a co-creator of the show, was clearly thrilled about the light-hearted murder mystery returning.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the sunshine and giving you another mystery-packed series of Madame Blanc," she said in a statement, adding: "I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can't wait to give you lots more adventures. See you in St. Victoire!"

Not only will the fan favorites be returning for more episodes, the series has also confirmed that Blackadder actor Tony Robinson will appear in season three playing the role of Dom's Uncle Patrick, a role he debuted in the 2022 Christmas special. The statement also teases that more new faces joining the cast will be announced in due course.

Viewers can also look forward to being reunited with Sue Vincent, who plays Gloria Beaushaw, Steve Edge, as the local taxi driver and sidekick Dom Hayes, and Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness as the eccentric married couple and manor owners, Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James.

For those who are unaware, The Madame Blanc Mysteries focuses on Jean, a Chesire-born antique dealer who helps to solve a series of mysteries and deaths in the local village of Sainte Victoire in the south of France. The show first premiered in 2021 and has been a huge hit with fans ever since.

When series two aired at the beginning of 2023, fans voiced their praise and were quick to demand a third season. "We absolutely love The Madame Blanc Mysteries! Really hoping that @channel5_tv and @AcornTVUK will commission a third series in the near future," tweeted a viewer at the time.

Another said: "@sally_lindsay @DameVincentSue What an absolutely incredible show The Madame Blanc Mysteries is. Thank you so much for another wonderful season of the show. Really hope there will be another season."

