Steeltown Murders actor Philip Glenister is married to Call the Midwife actress - details

Philip Glenister is a household name in the UK thanks to his various small screen roles. While the actor is currently keeping the nation gripped in BBC One's chilling new drama, Steeltown Murders – in which he plays determined detective, Paul Bethell – he made his name portraying hard-bitten 70s police inspector, Gene Hunt, in the 2006 crime drama, Life on Mars.

But did you know that Philip's wife is also a TV star? Read on to find out all about his wife and family…

Who is Philip Glenister's wife?

Phillip Glenister, 60, is married to actress Beth Goddard.

© Jabpromotions/Shutterstock Philip Glenister and Beth Goddard have been married since 2006

Beth, 54, has appeared in various major TV shows over the years, landing one-episode roles in Endeavour, Lewis, Outlander, Doc Martin and Call the Midwife, in which she played the part of Pamela Dobson in season seven.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Suze Littlewood in the BBC comedy series, Gimme Gimme Gimme. She also played Kath Shand in the ITV drama series, Big Bad World.

© ITV/Shutterstock Beth Goddard starred alongside Ardal O'Hanlon and Mick Ford in Big Bad World

She also appeared in an episode of the Life on Mars spin-off, Ashes to Ashes, playing the role of Elaine Downing alongside her husband, who starred as Gene Hunt.

More recently, Beth played DS Cathy Rook in the 2019 crime drama, Manhunt, which starred Martin Clunes, before going on to portray Antoinette Guise, in the Starz historical drama series, The Serpent Queen.

Her big-screen credits include Edge of Tomorrow and X Men: First Class.

© BBC Beth appeared in season seven of Call the Midwife

Beth and Philip reportedly met at a birthday party for actor Jamie Glover in 1997 and tied the knot nine years later in 2006. They welcomed their first daughter, Millie, in 2002, before their second child, Charlotte, was born in 2005.

While Philip is fairly private about his personal life, he did open up about his wife and children in an interview with The Guardian in 2012. Praising Beth, he said: "Bringing up children in this day and age is a tough responsibility but I'm very lucky because my wife [the actor Beth Goddard] is amazing.

"I have to give her the credit because I'm mostly away working, so a lot of the time she's a one-parent family, which is the hardest thing of all. It might sound all politically correct but she is extraordinary."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Beth and Philip with their children, Millie and Charlotte, in 2013

He continued: "When people say our kids are great it's lovely, because that's testament to Beth. Because we've got two girls, I'm a big soft dad and they wrap me round their little fingers, to be uncurled by Mum. That Beth has combined being a mum with her own career is all the more impressive. I don't see how having children isn't the defining thing of anyone's life."

What is Steeltown Murders about?

Steeltown Murders tells the true story of the decades-long hunt for the killer of three teenage girls in Wales.

The synopsis continues: "Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

© Tom Jackson Philip stars alongside Steffan Rhodri in Steeltown Murders

© Tom Jackson The drama is based on a true story

© Simon Ridgway The series airs in four parts

