Good Morning Britain viewers baffled as naked woman appears on show

Good Morning Britain viewers were left a little confused when they tuned in to see a naked woman appearing on Tuesday's show.

Naturist Helen Berriman joined presenters Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins on the programme in a discussion over whether naked sunbathing should be made illegal and appeared on the panel in the nude. Watch the video below to see a clip from the segment.

WATCH: Naturist Helen Berriman appeared naked on Good Morning Britain

Helen, who is a member of the Naturist Foundation, argued that people should be able to sunbathe naked in public, while Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede said it was a "selfish" thing to do.

"With all the things that are going on in the world at the moment, are we really that bothered about a nude body sunbathing in a quiet corner of a park?" asked Helen. "There's so much else going on that we could be concerned about."

© ITV Naturist Helen Berriman appeared in the nude on Good Morning Britain

Nick disagreed, arguing that some members of the public might be offended by nudity. "I have issues with it because I think it's a very selfish thing," he said. "It's about you and your empowerment and I completely understand body positivity, which I think is fantastic. But you're not taking into consideration the other people within that environment, who might be a little bit triggered or find it offensive."

While there is no law against being naked in public, the City of London Corporation recently received about a dozen complaints over a naked sunbather.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to react to Helen's nakedness, with one person branding it "unnecessary".

© ITV Helen and Nick were discussing whether naked sunbathing should be made illegal

A second fan tweeted: "Why is there a naked blurry woman on ITV #GMB right now? Bit dramatic," while another added: "Why have someone naked on? Are you all mad?"

© ITV Naturist Helen Berriman and Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede appeared as guests on the show

A fourth viewer wrote: "How ridiculous you have Helen on sitting there naked," while another added: "Oh stop it, did they really need to have her on full-on starkers to prove her point?"

© ITV Nick Ede said that naked sunbathing in public is "selfish"

Other viewers, however, engaged in the debate, with one person tweeting: "There's a reason why naturist camps exist. You're not supposed to be naked in your daily life," while another offered a solution: "They should have areas where people can sunbathe naked, that way both sides of the coin are made comfortable and feel safe."

