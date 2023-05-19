Good Morning Britain star confirms exit after 10 years – details

Good Morning Britain star Pip Tomson has confirmed her exit from the ITV breakfast show. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 45-year-old shared several photos from her stint as a news correspondent at the GMB studios.

Penning an emotional caption, she wrote: "The sun is now setting on my (almost) 10 yrs at Good Morning Britain & ITV. It's been both fun, infuriating, inspiring & unforgettable. Proud to play a part in such a great show. But so excited about what's coming next. @gmb #itv."

Sparking a major reaction from her co-stars and fans, Pip's co-star Laura Tobin was among the first to reply, writing: "Sad to see you go." Fellow GMB presenter Sean Fletcher echoed her sentiments, commenting: "Good luck Pip. Sorry to see you go." Meanwhile, the show's North America Correspondent Noel Phillips replied, "Good luck bab."

MORE: Kate Garraway looks phenomenal in fitted animal print dress you need to see

READ: Piers Morgan reveals fall-out with former Good Morning Britain co-star over 'very personal attack'

Viewers have also voiced their sadness at Pip's surprising departure. "Good luck Pip, I'm going to miss you on Good Morning Britain," wrote one. "Ahh lovely pip so pleased you are going to do new things but thank you for being so on point all these years," added another.

In a heartwarming tribute to their colleague, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway took some time out from reading the news on Friday to wish Pip all the best. As they confirmed to viewers that it would be Pip's last day, the ITV journalist couldn't help but get emotional.

"It's a great family, everybody's just amazing to work with," Pip said while holding back tears. After Ben and Kate asked why she had decided to leave, the presenter simply replied: "New adventures await and it's just time."

© Instagram The TV star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video as she said goodbye to the show

While her last day at GMB is bittersweet, Pip has also been reflecting on her favourite memories from the show. Posting on her Instagrams stories, the 45-year-old shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video, writing: "Goodbye GMB! Going to miss dancing in the edit suite."

Pip has been a staple on Good Morning Britain for almost a decade. She initially presented the weather on the show in 2009 before leaving the program to join Sky News in 2012. A year later, however, she decided to return to GMB – then known as Daybreak – where she's been a news correspondent ever since.

© Mike Marsland Pip has been a news correspondent on GMB since 2013

As for her relationship with ITV, Pip has been working for the broadcaster since 2002. Long before she joined Good Morning Britain, Pip had already delivered news reports for ITV News Central, ITV News London and Westcountry Live.

While Pip remains tight-lipped about her future endeavours, we can't wait to see what she does next. One fan asked, "Will you be announcing where you are going," on Twitter, to which she replied: "Watch this space."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.