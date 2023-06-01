Kelly Ripa experiences embarrassing emergency wardrobe malfunction during live show

Kelly Ripa had a bit of a style stumble that almost saw her trip before making her grand entrance on stage, remarkably in the same frock that had betrayed her a month earlier.

"I had a tiny fashion hiccup backstage! It was quite the rollercoaster!" the vivacious talk show host shared with her spouse and co-host, Mark Consuelos while engaging in a light-hearted skirmish with the front of her pink dress during Wednesday's episode of Live.

"I was so close to not stepping out here!" she confessed, her voice still echoing the excitement of the moment.

Mark, who stepped into Ryan Seacrest's shoes as Kelly's co-host in April, couldn't resist a good-natured tease, commenting that he was "intrigued about how that would have played out."

Kelly Ripa experiences an emergency wardrobe malfunction

Kelly, who was still trying to tame her dress, then humorously relayed how she could hear Mark - her husband since 1996 - "scrambling" at her dressing room door before the show. Mark, admitting his thoughts at that moment, shared that he was considering ways to "lengthen" the show's opening to allow Kelly some time to join him on stage.

The Riverdale star joked about feeling "intoxicated with power" at the thought of turning their talk show into "anything" without his wife. Nevertheless, the couple - parents to sons Michael and Joaquin, and daughter Lola - successfully carried on with the show once Kelly had managed to dodge her wardrobe disaster.

Kelly and Mark host Live together

The specifics of her "fashion hiccup" are still shrouded in mystery, particularly if it involved the pink dress. However, Kelly had encountered a similar predicament while filming in the same outfit a month prior.

On April 18, during her second show with Mark as her new co-host, Kelly's attire betrayed her. As she and Mark were learning a dance from Dancing With The Stars professionals Val and Jenna, her dress unexpectedly gave way.

Kelly experienced a wardrobe malfunction the month before

When Mark dipped Kelly onto his knee as part of the dance routine, the seam of her vibrant pink dress split open. "Did the entire back of my dress just rip?" she asked, jumping up. "It's just a rip-away dress!"

Mark, ever the supportive husband, comforted her by reassuring that the dress had only ripped "a tiny bit," while showing Kelly the offending string.

