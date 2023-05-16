Daytime Emmys suffers disappointing setback affecting Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Ripa, and more

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Ripa, and more have been nominated this year

The Daytime Emmy Awards will not be proceeding next month on June 16 as planned due to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strikes.

In a statement released by the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences, it was revealed that the strikes had impacted the ceremony and they'd been indefinitely postponed.

"The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike," president/CEO Adam Sharp shared in a statement obtained by Variety.

It would impact the creative arts nominees as well, he added: "In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution.

"We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date."

The decision comes not long after similar changes were made to the airing of the Tony Awards (scheduled for June 11) and the previously held MTV Movie and TV Awards, which were placed by a previously recorded clip special after host Drew Barrymore dropped out.

Several soap operas were in contention for top prizes, including staples like The Bold and The Beautiful, Days Of Our Lives, and General Hospital, which have most been impacted by the strike.

Many daytime talk shows like The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Today with Hoda and Jenna, and The Jennifer Hudson Show have also been affected, especially those like Kelly Clarkson's and Jennifer Hudson's which bagged multiple nods in the main and creative arts categories.

This WGA walkout is the first writer strike in Hollywood in over 15 years, the last having lasted 99 days, from November 2007 to February 2008.

It is rooted in a disagreement over how much writers are paid amid the rapid shift to streaming services, with union members claiming they are not making enough income, especially from their residuals, which many have pointed out used to offer a sustainable wage in the time in between jobs.

"Driven in large part by the shift to streaming, writers are finding their work devalued in every part of the business. While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind," read a statement from the WGA, which further said: "The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels."

In the aftermath, late night television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have all gone dark, airing reruns instead – Fallon and Seth are personally paying their writers for two weeks – with weekly shows like Saturday Night Live also getting canceled.

