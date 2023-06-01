NCIS: LA star Medalion Rahimi's next project after show ending revealed

NCIS: Los Angeles star Medalion Rahimi bid farewell to Fatima Namazi in the emotional series finale, which aired in May.

The news of the show's ending was announced in January, and it looks like Medalion wasted no time in landing a new project.

© CBS Medalion portrayed Fatima Namazi in NCIS: LA

The actress, who appeared on the long-running CBS drama for four seasons from 2019, stars in the short film, titled Moving Day, which was released in February and is her first role since NCIS: LA's cancelation.

The thriller, which also stars Samantha Robinson [Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood], is written and directed by Taylor O'Neil, with its two stars also serving as producers on the film.

© CBS Medalion at the NCIS: LA wrap party

The official synopsis reads: "In this satirical and campy "whodunnit", a young woman moves into a new house she finds on Craigslist - only to discover her new roommate has been murdered."

Celebrating the show's release on her Instagram page, the 30-year-old shared a series of snaps from the set. She wrote in the caption: "How it started vs how it’s going… #MovingDay2023 getting to create with friends is a literal dream come true. Thrilled to share this little film about the nightmare that is moving… starring myself and @msrobinsun written by me and @taylor.oneil directed and dp @taylor.oneil costumes @kennethallan MU and hair @mua_mirta production design @allie__larue produced by my production company #SaffronHoneyFilms."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many praising the film. One person wrote: "You guys were terrific!! I think there needs to be a part two," while another added: "Looooooved it! So killer."

Medalion isn't the only star with a new project in the works. Eric Christian Olsen is an executive producer on a new CBS drama, titled Matlock. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS LA star Eric Christian Olsen’s new CBS drama, Matlock

NCIS: LA came to an end after 14 seasons. Chatting about the final day on set in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Medalion said that there were "lots of tears". "I think I was one of those people [who cried the most,].

"We really had fun on the last day. Honestly, I think that everyone feels good about it and you know, we came out on top so I think everyone should be really proud."

© Rodin Eckenroth The final episode aired on May 21

She also revealed the one storyline she would have liked to see if there was time. "I would have loved to see her interact with [her parents] more," she said. "There was this inkling of a relationship, a romantic relationship, but we didn't really get to see it fully wrap up... but it seems like things were turning out well for her in that department."

© Getty Eric Christian Olsen is an executive producer on a new CBS show called Matlock

Addressing the show's ending, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

© CBS Photo Archive LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell star in NCIS: LA

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

