NCIS star Sean Murray shares new snap of rarely-seen actress daughter

NCIS star Sean Murray has shared an adorable new selfie showing the actor and his 16-year-old daughter Caitlyn spending some quality time together.

The dad-daughter duo enjoyed an evening out together and headed to The Hollywood Palladium in LA to watch the rock band, Mr Bungle, play in concert.

Sharing a snap of the pair smiling while standing under the blue stage lighting, he penned in the caption: "Me and my Cay enjoying a lovely night out at the Mr. Bungle show on Thursday... @mrbungleofficial @officialmikepatton."

© Instagram Sean Murray enjoyed a night out at a music concert with his daughter Caitlyn

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Looks like an awesome way to make some memories!" while another added: "Cool dad and daughter."

Another fan recognized Caitlyn, writing: "I swear I've seen the McDaughter on TV with you."

Sean's daughter appeared in an NCIS episode last year

Caitlyn appeared in an NCIS episode from season 19 that aired in May last year. She played the role of Teagan Fields, the daughter of Navy Chief Petty Officer Melissa Fields. Caitlyn and Sean got to showcase their real-life bond on-screen as the 45-year-old's character, Timothy McGee, develops a bond with Teagan while working on a case she's involved in.

Sean marked his daughter's NCIS appearance with a post to Instagram. Sharing a snap of the pair standing alongside each other in an elevator, he wrote in the caption: "I am pleased to introduce my daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, into the on-screen world of NCIS! Cay guest stars in our upcoming May 2 episode and I couldn't be more proud," adding a smiley face.

© CBS Sean plays Tim McGee in NCIS

The Hocus Pocus star shares his daughter with his wife, Carrie James, who is a former teacher. The couple tied the knot in 2005 before going on to welcome Caitlyn in 2007 and a son, River, in 2010.

Sean and Carrie met at a friend's Halloween party back in 2004 and things turned romantic when they attended the same friend's New Year's Eve party. They got hitched less than a year later in November 2005 at Lakeside country club.

© Instagram Sean Murray and his wife Carrie tied the knot in 2005

Chatting about their whirlwind romance on the Wedding Dish Podcast, Carrie said: "We got engaged in August, well I kind of put the heat on him in June, I was like, 'What are we doing? What's going on?'"

Opening up about Sean's intimate proposal, she detailed: "We were living together and I went to bed early and after I came out from brushing my teeth, he was on one knee with a ring. He thought your shoe size was the same as your ring size, so my ring was an 8.5 and my ring size is actually a 7."

© Photo: Instagram Sean's daughter Caitlyn is 16 years old

Sean's sweet new selfie with Caitlyn comes ahead of the NCIS season 20 finale, which is set to air on Monday 22 May.

The episode, titled Black Sky, sees Agent Torres "find himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil," according to the synopsis.

© CBS Sean has starred on NCIS since 2003

While fans will be sad to see season 20 draw to a close, they'll be pleased to know that the show won't be away from our screens for too long as CBS has ordered another series, which should arrive in the fall.

© CBS The show has been renewed for a 21st season

© CBS The season 20 finale airs on Sunday

