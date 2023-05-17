NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares exciting announcement away from show

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen has shared an exciting update about his project away from the long-running CBS show.

The actor, who plays Marty Deeks in the series, revealed that his upcoming legal drama, Matlock, is set to air on Sunday nights on CBS.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS LA star Eric Christian Olsen’s new CBS drama, Matlock

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: "Can't wait for you guys to see this show!!! Sunday nights. After @60minutes Only @cbstv/@paramountplus!!!

"Shout out to the genius that is Jennie Snyder Urman, Kathy Bates, @skyepmarshall, @jason_ritter @leahmlewis @daviddelrio @ikwuakor @jokleinonline @annarvjones John Will @sierraobioha @meagentaja and directed by the magical @katcoiro !! I guarantee you will love this show and if you don't we're breaking up," he wrote, adding the hashtag: "#letlovelive".

© CBS Kathy Bates stars in Matlock

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "This looks so good and hilarious!! I will be watching!!" while another added: "Can't wait!!! And just such a special project!!"

A third person commented: "Can't wait!!! And just such a special project!!"

MORE: All we know about Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright's relationship

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares 'surprise' announcement ahead of finale

The new series, which was recently given the green light by CBS, is a reboot of the 1986 drama which starred Andy Griffith in the title role and ran until 1995.

© Getty Images The final NCIS: LA episode airs on Sunday

Eric is an executive producer on the show, which stars Kathy Bates as the titular character Madeline Matlock, who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

The exciting announcement comes just days ahead of the final episode of NCIS: LA, which airs on Sunday 21 May. The emotional episode will be followed by an hour-long special, titled 'A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles', which is hosted by Entertainment Tonight star Kevin Frazier. The send-off will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

© CBS Photo Archive Chris O'Donnell stars as Special Agent G. Callen in the show

Eric stars opposite his real-life sister-in-law Daniela Ruah in the drama, who plays his on-screen love interest, Kensi Blye.

Reflecting on his friendship with Daniela as he prepares to say goodbye to the show, the 45-year-old said: "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to work with for 14 years. And I know people are always so surprised, like because you hear about TV shows where people want to kill each other.

© CBS Daniela and Eric play love interests in the show

"And of course, like any relationship, we have our ups and downs because we're working 14 hours a day. But at the end of the day, she's such a wonderfully good human being and so thoughtful and kind. And yeah, I couldn't you know, I couldn't have asked for a better partner on TV," he told ET.

Why was NCIS: LA canceled?

While CBS has not revealed the exact reason why NCIS: LA is coming to an end after a 14-season run, Deadline previously reported that it could be due to budget limits.

"A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending," the outlet stated.

© Sonja Flemming NCIS: LA is ending after 14 seasons

© Getty Images The final episode is followed by a special farewell

© Getty Images The show has been on air since 2009

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.