NCIS: Los Angeles fans were left devastated when the police procedural drama aired its final ever episodes over the weekend in an emotional two-part finale. Although there was plenty of action and drama, the bosses behind the show have hinted that there were a few storylines that were "scrapped" from the script and thus not shown on screen.

In an interview with TV Insider following the final episodes, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explained that the storyline showing LL Cool J's Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell's G. Callen arriving in Morocco to visit Hetty (Linda Hunt) almost went down a different route.

After being asked about storylines they didn't get to explore further, he responded: "Certainly why Hetty was overseas. In the end, our boys go to Morocco, but that story was set in Syria."

He continued: "I would’ve liked to have finished that storyline out, but we didn’t get a chance. And like I said earlier, I would’ve liked to follow through with Kilbride and his son, and I’m sure there’s a dozen more."

Gemmill also opened up about how he felt bringing the show to a close and the pressure that brought. "We’ve had fun over the years, no doubt about it, and so when you do come to have to wrap it all up, it’s a big task because it’s like coming into a hoarder’s house, you don’t know where to start cleaning."

Offering more insight into what he would have done more in the finale, he said: "I would've liked to have brought back Barrett [Foa]. I would’ve liked to have brought back Linda.

"I would’ve liked to have brought back John M. Jackson and that crew that used to be Hetty’s sort of gang that she ran with when she was younger. If it was up to me, I’d have had everyone who would’ve ever been on the show back on, but it’s just not practical."

Fans were naturally saddened to see the show end and took to social media to share their reaction to the double-bill finale. One person wrote: "Said goodbye to #NCISLA tonight. Must admit I shed a few tears. Won't put out any spoilers but I will miss this show."

A second agreed, writing: "I'm gonna smile because it happened and cry when it's all over thank you for 14 incredible years #NCISLA." A third simply said: "More tears, so sad it's over. Forever. What a good run it was."

But there's good news for fans of Sam Hanna because LL Cool J made a surprise appearance in the season finale of NCIS' other spin-off, NCIS: Hawai'i, and it was then announced that the rapper and actor was joining the cast as a series regular moving forward.

Posting a photo alongside Vanessa Lachey, who plays the leading role of Jane Tennant, LL Cool J wrote on Instagram: "Couldn't keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!!

"Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @ncishawaiicbs team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season." He added: "Tune in the season 2 finale of @ncishawaiicbs on @cbstv at 10 ET/PT or on @paramountplus for live streaming and on demand."

