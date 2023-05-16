NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares 'surprise' announcement ahead of finale

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is treating fans of the show to a live Q&A session to celebrate the end of the long-running spin-off drama.

The actor shared a post from a fan page called Eric Christian Olsen Fans, which will be hosting the upcoming event.

Alongside a snap of Eric in character as Marty Deeks, the post read: "SURPRISE!! We're saying goodbye to NCIS: LA and our beloved Marty Deeks with a little Q&A with @ericcolsen.

"Leave ALL the questions you have for him in the comment section below. The only requirement is that you are original, because I’m only selecting a few to be answered!"

Eric, who has starred in the drama since 2010, will be saying goodbye to Detective Deeks in the emotional finale, which airs on Sunday 21 May.

© CBS Photo Archive Eric will take part in a fan Q&A to mark the final episode

The final episode will be followed by an hour-long special, titled 'A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles', which is hosted by Entertainment Tonight star Kevin Frazier and will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

Eric stars opposite Daniela Ruah in the series, who plays his on-screen love interest Kensi Blye.

© Photo: Getty Images Eric plays Marty Deeks in NCIS: LA

Praising his co-star, who is also his real-life sister-in-law, the 45-year-old said: "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to work with for 14 years. And I know people are always so surprised, like because you hear about TV shows where people want to kill each other.

"And of course, like any relationship, we have our ups and downs because we're working 14 hours a day. But at the end of the day, she's such a wonderfully good human being and so thoughtful and kind. And yeah, I couldn't you know, I couldn't have asked for a better partner on TV," he told ET.

© Photo: Getty Images Eric and Daniela play on-screen love interests

While Eric will no doubt be sad to see the show come to an end, he's been keeping busy with other projects away from the drama.

The dad-of-three is an executive producer on the upcoming legal drama, Matlock, which was recently given the green light by CBS.

© CBS Kathy Bates stars in Matlock

The new show, which is a reboot of the 1986 original series, stars Kathy Bates as the titular character, Madeline Matlock, as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for new CBS legal drama Matlock

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles ending after 14 seasons?

CBS has not disclosed a specific reason why the NCIS spin-off show is drawing to a close after 14 seasons. However, reports state that it could be due to budget limits.

© Getty Images NCIS is ending after 14 seasons

Deadline previously reported: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

© CBS Photo Archive Chris O'Donnell plays Special Agent G. Callen on the show

© Sonja Flemming The final episode airs on May 21

