Shaun Evans: everything we know about his new drama Delia Banks

While we're still not over Endeavour ending after nine seasons, we couldn't be more excited to see Shaun Evans in his next project – and it sounds amazing. The actor is set to star in the upcoming true-crime series Delia Balmer, which follows the story of a woman whose life was changed after unknowingly entering a relationship with a murderer. Find out everything to know here…

In the new ITV four-part show, Shaun is set to star opposite Anna Maxwell Martin. The story is based on Delia's memoir, Living with a Serial Killer, in which Delia shared her brave story about her relationship with Sweeney. The nurse was dating Sweeney back in 1991, when he confessed to her that he had murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Discussing Delia's story, Shaun said: "A story that is quite rightly told through the victim's lens, Delia. We have an excellent script from Nick Stevens and I couldn't be more delighted to work with Anna."

The synopsis of her book reads: "At first he was caring but over the course of their relationship he became violent and controlling. On more than one occasion he held Delia hostage and tortured her. Chillingly, he also confessed to the murder of his previous girlfriend.

© Photo: ITV Shaun is set to star in a new ITV show

"After one serious assault, Sweeney was released on bail, and left her in the utmost fear knowing that he would return to finish her off. After a final frenzied attack leaving Delia on the brink of death, Sweeney went on the run. Astonishingly, it would take the police six years to capture and convict Sweeney of multiple murders."

Sweeney attacked Delia with an axe in 1994, but she managed to survive the brutal attack. By the time the police had arrived, Sweeney had fled the scene before eventually being arrested for two murders and one attempted murder. The 66-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields, and for the attempted murder of Delia.

The actor opened up about the role

Speaking about Delia's story, executive producer for World Productions Simon Heath said: "Delia’s story is a unique and powerful one of a woman who survived terrible violence at the hands of a man who should never have been free to commit his heinous crimes. Delia’s story shines a light on the failings of the legal system to deal with male violence against women and so sadly still resonates today."

The show's screenwriter, Nick Stevens, added: "[She is] a survivor whose determination to pursue the good in life – to dance, to travel, to live – is ultimately greater than her demons."

The project will be a huge change for Shaun, who portrayed Endeavour Morse for nine seasons in the popular show, Endeavour. The actor opened up about the show's conclusion, he said: " "I feel incredibly proud of Endeavour. Grateful for the experience and proud of the work. Not only my own work but also the work of all of the other actors.

© Photo: Getty Images Anna Maxwell Martin is also set to star

"I'm proud that we've all been with it from the start and that everyone has brought their best work repeatedly to it. Including Russell Lewis, all of the executive team, all of the directors and all of the actors too. I just felt very grateful. But also that it was time to move on."

