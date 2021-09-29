Inside Anna Maxwell Martin's seriously beautiful boho home

From Line of Duty to Motherland, and now to Hollington Drive, Anna Maxwell Martin has a varied acting career, but when she's not on set she has a relaxing haven to retreat to.

The DC Carmichael actress lives in Hertfordshire with her two daughters Maggie and Nancy, who she shares with her former husband Roger Michell, and she has given small glimpses into her family home on Instagram.

The Yorkshire-born star has a distinctly bohemian theme throughout her house with eclectic décor and quirky pieces livening up the rooms.

Anna's home in an array of colour

While appearing on a This Morning interview with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Anna sat on her red linen sofa. Fans could see a grey wooden table next to her which had been dressed with a floral lamp and matching teacup.

Anna's beloved dog Bobbie enjoys her home too

Another part of Anna's gorgeous property features a large, woven rug in rainbow colours which has been display on her wooden floors. The large windows let lots of light into the room and there is a vintage-style radiator under the windowsill.

The same room also has a large white sofa which has been spruced up with colourful cushions. Anna's dog looked to be enjoying a fluffy yellow throw in a candid snap.

The star has a stunning lounge

While the star thanked a brand for her new cardigan, she inadvertently showed off her vast living space. Anna sat on a patterned ottoman and revealed her teal sofa. Her bookcase is piled high with reading material, games and photographs, and she has jazzed up the green room with floral cushions and a yellow lamp.

The bedrooms boast lovely views

One of the bedrooms boasts beautiful views over the street and the bed has been dressed with a white floral bedspread.

All in all, Anna's beautiful home with its relaxed feel is just like her personality – fun and vibrant. When can we move in?

