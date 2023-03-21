Endeavour star Shaun Evans has a very famous ex-girlfriend - and you'll definitely recognise her The actor plays detective Morse in the hit ITV drama

Shaun Evans is known and loved for his portrayal of detective Morse in the popular ITV drama, Endeavour, which recently aired the heartbreaking finale of its ninth and final season.

While the star has become a household name thanks to his role on the show, as well as his illustrious TV career, how much do you know about his love life? And did you know that he has a very famous ex-girlfriend?

WATCH: Shaun Evans is unrecognisable in first-ever role in TV career

Loading the player...

Who is Shaun Evans' famous ex-girlfriend?

While Shaun likes to keep his love life out of the limelight, we do know that he once dated Irish singer Andrea Corr, who is best known for singing lead vocals in the pop rock band The Corrs.

The Corrs formed in 1990 and consist of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim. While the band was inactive for almost ten years, they reunited in 2015 and are due to tour Australia later this year. Some of their biggest hits include 'Runaway' and 'Breathless'.

MORE: 5 shows and films to watch if you love Endeavour star Shaun Evans

MORE: Shaun Evans reveals why Endeavour had to end with series nine

Shaun and Andrea met on the set of the romance film The Boys from County Clare in 2003 and dated for four years.

The couple dated for four years

In an interview with the Irish Independent in 2007, a year after their break up, Andrea spoke about the split. "I don't look back and think, 'Oh God, I wasted four years.' I do have faith," she said. "I would not step into marriage lightly. I am not married by my own choice, not because no one wanted to marry me."

Andrea wrote the song, 'Ten Feet High', about her and Shaun's break up. Speaking about the song, which featured on her 2007 album of the same name, she told the publication: "It's the really sad point of a relationship when you still love each other but it is over; but you have to admit it's over.

Andrea wrote her 2007 song Ten Feet High about her and Shaun's break up

"And you can't blame the person. It would be easier if you could go 'You did this' or they could go 'You did that'. It is almost sadder when a relationship ends when there is no blame. It ran its course."

Shaun is very private and has rarely spoken about his life away from the cameras. He previously told Ox in a Box: "[Endeavour has] little impact on my life which I like because I’m not a person who has a public persona, or a profile on social media. I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.