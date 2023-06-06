7 brilliant new and upcoming TV shows that have flown under the radar

There are so many shows and streaming platforms that sometimes it can be hard to know where to start - and like us, you might end up going back to watching an old favourite for the umpteenth time (Schitt’s Creek for the 12th time, anyone?!). However, there have been some awesome shows in 2023 - with many more epic ones to come. Check out the best shows that you need to add to your must-watch list…

Poker Face - NOW/Sky

Natasha Lyonne is a drifter who can always tell when someone is lying - meaning that she is banned from all of the casinos in America and, for reasons that will be revealed, is on the run. Unfortunately, every town she stops in appears to have a murder that only she can solve. This case-of-the-week series - created by Knives Out creator Rian Johnson - is a smart and fresh must-watch.

WATCH: Natasha Lyonne can always tell when someone is lying in clever new show Poker Face

Colin from Accounts - BBC

After a cheeky moment causes two strangers to accidentally injure a dog, Ashley and Gordon have to join together to help the pooch back on its feet (or wheels, in this case), and of course end up falling for one another. Genuinely smart and very, very funny, this is for anyone who loves shows like Gavin and Stacey or Catastrophe.

Chris O'Dowd stars in the new Apple TV+ show

The Big Door Prize - Apple TV+

Chris O’Dowd stars as a guy bemused by his friends and relatives when they all begin to change their lives thanks to a game that tells them what their full potential could be. A funny and smart look on how to live your life, Chris is brilliant as our hero in this charming series.

Chris O'Dowd stars in the new Apple TV+ show

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

Coming soon to the streaming platform, Tom Holland stars in this one as a troubled young man who is brought in for questioning when his companion Ariana tries to shoot a man in New York City. As we learn more about Danny’s life, we finally out some shocking twists about what exactly has gone down. To say much more would be to give the game of this psychological thriller away…

Tom Holland in The Crowded Room

The Gallow’s Pole - BBC Two

This historical three-part series is directed by the genius behind the This is England franchise, and follows a group of Yorkshire workers who almost cripple the economy by forging coins, turning themselves into a criminal enterprise. The true story is both entertaining and funny, and we’ve been loving it.

© BBC Michael Socha in The Gallows Pole

Silo - Apple TV+

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, a mechanic living in a mysterious silo, an underground world full of the last-ever community of people. But why are they there, who put them there, and why aren’t they allowed to go outside? This is a claustrophobic murder mystery that will keep you guessing.

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson

