Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham's 5 best TV shows

Hannah Waddingham is taking Hollywood by storm. The actress and theatre performer's career has sky-rocketed thanks to her role in Apple TV's feel-good comedy-drama series, Ted Lasso, which recently concluded with its third season.

While there's no doubt Hannah will be back on our screens very soon, having landed roles in various major films, including the eighth and final Mission: Impossible instalment, we've compiled a list of some of her best shows to keep you occupied in the meantime.

Game of Thrones

Hannah's character Septa Unella in this HBO fantasy drama is a far cry from Rebecca Welton. The drama series, which ran for eight seasons and is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's novel series, is widely considered to be one of the best television shows of the 21st century.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the series follows nine noble families who are all fighting for control over the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms.

© HBO Hannah Waddingham as Septa Unella

Tom Jones

Not to be confused with a documentary about the legendary Welsh singer-songwriter Sir Tom Jones, this series is a four-part period drama based on Henry Fielding's classic 1749 novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

The series follows the titular character, Tom, who having been abandoned as a baby and taken in by a country gentleman called Squire Allworthy, is constantly reminded of his "lowly birth". Despite growing up "kind, handsome, free-spirited, and very popular with the ladies," Tom is continuously limited by his circumstances, especially after falling in love with Sophia Western.

When their families unite against their relationship, Tom is "banished in disgrace" while Sophia flees her home to escape a forced marriage to William Blifil. While Sophia is willing to risk everything for Tom, she finds he's unable "to say no to a series of adventurous flings with other women". When they both eventually end up in London, Sophia soon learns that the city's high society can be cruel and dangerous. The series questions whether love really conquers all.

Hannah plays the role of Lady Bellaston in the drama, Sophia's beguiling but dangerous, who will stop at nothing to end Sophia and Tom's relationship.

© ITV Hannah Waddingham plays the villainous Lady Bellaston

Sex Education

Set in the fictional Moordale Secondary School, Sex Education follows the lives of its students, staff and parents as they battle with various issues often faced by adolescents, including sex, relationships and intimacy. The series, which is one of Netflix's most successful original shows, stars Asa Butterfield as awkward teen Otis, who, using the wisdom of his sex therapist mother, sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

Hannah plays Sofia Marchetti, the mum of head boy Jackson.

© Eleven/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock Hannah plays Jackson's mum in Sex Education

Benidorm

This British comedy series, which ran for over a decade on ITV, follows holidaymakers at the fictional all-inclusive Solana Resort in the popular Spanish city.

Hannah appeared in the sixth season of Benidorm, playing the role of Tonya, who arrives at the resort with her husband Clive and two children, Tiger and Bianca.

Hannah appeared in season six of the show

Krypton

The sci-fi series follows the DC Comics character, Seg-El, who is the grandfather of the iconic superhero Superman. The show is set two generations before the birth of Superman and takes place on the titular fictional planet, Krypton.

When Seg-El's family house, House of El, is ostracised and shamed, he must fight to redeem their honour and save the world from chaos.

Hannah plays the role of Jax-Ur, the ex-leader of the Black Zero terrorist group.

© SYFY Hannah Waddingham as Jax-Ur in Krypton

