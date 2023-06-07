Who is The Repair Shop expert David Burville? Everything you need to know

The Repair Shop is without a doubt one of the most charming reality shows on our screens at the moment and has built up a dedicated fan base over the six years it's been on air.

But the show wouldn't be nearly as popular if it weren't for the talented group of experts who transform precious items and heirlooms brought into the iconic barn by members of the public. One expert that often impresses guests with his incredible organ-building skills is David Burville. But how much do you know about him? Read on to find out all you need to know…

Who is The Repair Shop expert David Burville?

David Burville is a professional organ builder and runs his own workshop in Canterbury, Kent, called D.R Burville Organ Builders.

© Instagram David frequently appears on The Repair Shop

The expert began his career at the well-established organ builders, F H Browne, before moving to Belgium in 1998 to start a long apprenticeship with Johnny Verbeeck's workshop.

He later returned to the UK to set up his own workshop, which is one of the largest organ builders in the UK with over 4000 sq. ft of storage facilities and stock.

© Ricochet Ltd David runs his own workshop

While David tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, we do know that he is married to a woman named Kelly and tied the knot at Marleybrook House in Canterbury, Kent.

David celebrated his wedding anniversary in September last year and shared an Instagram video that showed the organ builder enjoying various rides at a fun fair at Marleybrook House. He penned in the caption: "Fun this evening at @marleybrookhouse. Our anniversary was this week. Nice to spend time with my Kelly and the family. #marleybrookhouse #anniversary #funfair #fairground #weddingvenue #forhire."

© Instagram David often shares behind-the-scenes snaps from The Repair Shop on social media

In the new series premiere of The Repair Shop, David got to work on restoring a treasured harmonium brought in by the poet laureate, Simon Armitage, whose musical instrument holds memories of his late father Peter.

© Ricochet Ltd Simon Armitage brought his harmonium into the barn for repair

Simon isn't the only famous face coming into the barn this season, however, as children's author Michael Rosen and political activist Patrick Vernon will appear in two special episodes of the show.

© Ricochet Ltd David restored Simon Armitage's treasured harmonium

The former Children's Laureate and bestselling author of We're Going On A Bear Hunt, who became seriously ill with coronavirus during the pandemic and was in a coma for 40 days, brings a significant piece of Covid pandemic documentation. A record of his care, which was kept by NHS staff and is the only documentation he has from the time, will be transformed by the experts.

WATCH: Poet Laureate Simon Armitage brings a harmonium in for repair

Meanwhile, Patrick, who led a successful campaign for 22 June to be recognised annually as Windrush Day, brings a radiogram that belonged to his late friend Eddie Noble, a Second World War veteran from Jamaica who settled in the UK after serving in the RAF.

