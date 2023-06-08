Emma Stone transforms for bizarre performance in new Poor Things trailer

Emma Stone has transformed for a role in the new trailer for Poor Things, and fans are already calling for the La La Land actress to receive an Oscar nomination for her upcoming role in the creepy new movie.

The star has reunited with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed The Favourite, to play Bella Baxter, who is described as a "young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter".

Emma Stone looks completely different in Poor Things trailer

The synopsis continues: "Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

"My character Bella is a bit of a Frankenstein," said Emma

In the new trailer, Emma has long flowing brunette locks and looks amazing in many incredible outfits while starring alongside Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

Discussing the trailer, one person wrote: "New trailer for POOR THINGS, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite). Emma Stone is definitely getting nominated for an Oscar next year!" Another person added: "When Emma Stone is nominated for best actress for Poor Things and Ryan Gosling is nominated for best supporting actor for Barbie and they reunite at the Oscars."

The actress plays Bella Baxter

Chatting about the role to W magazine, Emma explained: "My character Bella is a bit of a Frankenstein, but she’s also a bit of an experiment in the sense that everything is happening very rapidly on her. "So her hair grows about two inches every couple of days. It had to get longer and longer quickly because that’s what happened in the book."

Speaking about making the film, and how it is different from The Favourite, she added: "We were going back and forth about it for almost five years, but the most special moment while we were discussing the movie would have to be when he first brought it up to me. And I was a producer on this film, so it was much more involved."

Emma looks almost unrecognisable with dark hair

She added to Vogue: "It’s always hard for me to say what I hope people take away, so I think it’s probably easier to just say what I felt about the role, or what inspired me about it.

"It’s such a fairy tale, and a metaphor—clearly, this can’t actually happen—but the idea that you could start anew as a woman, as this body that’s already formed, and see everything for the first time and try to understand the nature of sexuality, or power, or money or choice, the ability to make choices and live by your own rules and not society’s—I thought that was a really fascinating world to go into."

