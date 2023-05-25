Red, White and Royal Blue: everything to know about Amazon Prime Video movie

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston is a hugely popular novel – and now we are about to see the sweet romantic tale on the silver screen! The adaptation will be landing on Amazon Prime Video in August, and here's everything we know about it so far…

What is Red, White and Royal Blue about?

The story is set in a slightly different world where Alex Claremont-Diaz is the son of the President of the United States, and is forced to play nice with Prince Henry of England after the pair get into a tussle at a royal wedding.

Although they don't initially get along, they begin to understand one another better, with their blossoming friendship turning into a complicated romance. With Alex's mother's re-election and Prince Henry's duty to the crown getting in the way, will they ever be able to just be together?

When is Red, White and Royal Blue being released?

The new movie will premiere globally on 11 August. We have yet to be treated to a trailer just yet, but watch this space!

Love gets royally complicated in Red, White and Royal Blue

Who is in the cast of Red, White and Royal Blue?

Minx and The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as Alex, while Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman plays Alex's mother and the President of the United States, Ellen Claremont, while The Serpent actress Ellie Bamber and Blackadder actor Stephen Fry also star.

© Instagram The pair play Alex and Prince Henry

What is Red, White and Royal Blue similar to?

The novel's author Casey McQuiston previously opened up about her inspirations behind the film – so if you like any of these, the chances are that you'll enjoy the movie! Chatting to Los Angeles Public Library, she explained: "RWRB was inspired by so many of my favourite things - Pride & Prejudice, Veep, Parks & Recreation, Chasing Liberty, The West Wing, first family memoirs, the list goes on.

"The idea for this book came to me while I was following the 2016 presidential election and reading A Woman in Charge by Carl Bernstein and The Royal We by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan at the same time. I was fascinated by the worlds of both of those books, so I wanted to do something fun inside them on the backdrop of an intense election year."

